Did UAE President urge Pakistan to stop ‘politically motivated cases’ against Imran Khan?

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s incumbent government and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf started talks to bring down political temperatures, and now the Senator of key opposition party has made claims about UAE’s role in the development.

PTI Senator Aun Bappi claimed that UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan raised concerns over politically motivated cases against former prime minister Imran Khan during his recent visit to the South Asian nation. Speaking on a local TV channel, the senator said UAE leader advised the Pakistani government to stop hard-handedness approach against PTI, suggesting a shift in international sentiment towards Pakistan.

He emphasized that Sharif-led government is facing pressure from international community over human rights, noting that their actions are being closely monitored and can affect ties with other nations. Bappi was of view that UAE president specifically urged ISlamabad to end what he termed as “fabricated cases” against Khan – who remained in jail since mid 2023.

PTI senator also raised questions against delay in 190 million pound case, pointing out that even though Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, are scheduled to appear in court on January 17, the verdict may still be withheld. The verdict is being influenced by factors outside the courtroom, Bappi alleged, adding that sentence is being dictated by power quarters. He however called for state to rebuild trust to enable meaningful dialogue.

On the other hand, PML-N turned down Bappi claims about UAE involvement in Pakistan’s internal matters. Talal Chaudhry of ruling party lamented PTI for diverting issues, saying that UAE president doesn’t even remember that Imran Khan is in jail.

He also pointed out that Gulf countries, including Saudi Arabia, China, and Turkey, previously expressed dissatisfaction with PTI’s leadership.