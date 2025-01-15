Bangladeshi defence delegation calls on Pakistan Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Sidhu

RAWALPNIDI – A high-level defence delegation from Bangladesh, led by Lieutenant General S M Kamrul Hassan, Principal Staff Officer of the Armed Forces Division, met Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, Chief of the Air Staff of the Pakistan Air Force, at Air Headquarters on Wednesday.

During the meeting, Chief of the Air Staff reaffirmed his commitment to enhancing military partnership between the two Air Forces through joint training initiatives, said a press release issued by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The dignitaries also agreed to explore avenues of collaboration in order including exchange initiatives and joint training.

Lieutenant General S M Kamrul Hassan lauded the innovative projects, cutting-edge technologies and indigenously developed technological framework of Pakistan Air Force under the current leadership.

He expressed profound interest in sophisticated military hardware being developed, notably the JF-17 Thunder fighter jets.

The meeting between Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force and Bangladeshi defence delegation signifies a resolute commitment to reinforce military partnership, fostering collaboration and promoting robust relations between the two countries.