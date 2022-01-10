Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari's kissing photos draw public backlash
Pakistani celebrity couple Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari's wedding festivities were grand and brimming with joy and lavish decor.
The lovebird's wedding festivities have been the talk of the town due to a plethora of reasons including separation rumours of Sajal Aly-Ahad Mir and the PDA-filled clicks of the newlyweds.
The beaming couple posed for some charming portraits looking as loved up as ever but netizens were clearly displeased with the public display of affection.
In particular, some pictures have surfaced on the internet where the happy bride is spotted kissing her husband at their Shehndi celebration.
Expressing their objections, keyboard warriors lambasted the couple and directed demeaning remarks towards them whilst slamming their actions.
Celebrities from the entertainment fraternity were also present including Sajal Aly, Mariam Ansari, Kinza Hashmi, Minal Khan, Aiman Khan, Muneeb Butt and many others.
Earlier, the duo's magical and hush-hush engagement gave fairy tale vibes and left their fan following gushing. On the work front, the couple has worked in the drama serial NaqabZan.
