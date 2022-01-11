'Student Alert': HEC issues list of illegal institutions across Pakistan

05:41 PM | 11 Jan, 2022
'Student Alert': HEC issues list of illegal institutions across Pakistan
ISLAMABAD – The Higher Education Commission (HEC) on Tuesday issued a list of over 140 fake, illegal, unlawful and unrecognised institutions across​ Pakistan.

"​​​​Any other institution which is not included here or in the list of recognised universities/institutions/campus(s) available on the HEC website may also be termed as non-recognised," the institution said in a statement.

List of Fake, Illegal, Unlawful and Unrecognized Institutions in​ Punjab 
 Sr. #   Name of Institution 
1​  All Affiliated Colleges with Global

  Institute, Lahore offering undergraduate and postgraduate programs 
2  All Heritage International Colleges (HICs)

  affiliated with any Private University across Punjab

  imparting undergraduate and postgraduate education 
3  The Open International University for

  Complimentary Medicines, (Sri Lanka) and its operations anywhere in Pakistan

  including Karachi and Islamabad offices 
4  American International University, 7 up

  Chowk, Gulberg III, Lahore 
5  Softlogix College of Information Technology,

  Lahore 
6  TIU Institute, 29-C/1, Gulberg III, Ghalib

  Road, Lahore 
7  Pakistan College of Science &

  Technology, 447-D, Peoples Colony, Faisalabad 
8  AIMS Institute of Management Sciences, AIMS

  House 11 A, Opposite Pizza Hut, Gulgasht, Multan 
9  National Textile College of Professional

  Sciences & IT, 62-C/1 M.M. Alam Road, Gulberg 3, Lahore 
10  Standard Institute of Emerging Technologies

  & Sciences (SIETS), 225-A-new Muslim Town, Lahore 
11  Ali Garh Institute of Management Science

  (AIMS), 3-D Model Town, Club Road, Rahim Yar Khan 
12  Michigan International College, Lahore 
13  American International College, Faisal Town,

  Lahore, Punjab 
14  American University of London, National

  College of Business Management and Technology, 365-M, Model Town, Lahore 
15  Rawal Open International University of

  Alternative Medicine Pakistan, Gujar Khan, Rawalpindi 
16  INFOVISION Institute of Management and

  Information Technology, Lahore 
17  Islamia College of Commerce, Kot Ada,

  Muzaffargarh 
18  Opstech College of Computer Science,

  Lahore 
19  CIT College, Majeed Plaza, Bank Road,

  Saddar, Rawalpindi. 
20  University College of Commerce, Peoples

  Colony, Khanewal 
21  National College of Commerce, Mian

  Channu 
22  Quaid-e-Azam College, Mian Channu 
23  International College of Commerce, Mian

  Channu 
24  Leads Law College, Burewala 
25  Comstech Law College, Gulgasht Colony,

  Multan 
26  Comstech Degree College, Gulgasht Colony,

  Multan 
27  Pakistan Mission Law College, Neel Kot,

  Bosan Road, Multan 
28  Lahore University of Computer Excellence,

  New Garden Town, Lahore 
29  Arqum College of Science & Arts, Court

  Road, Gujranwala 
30  Cosmiq Institute of Technology, Cosmiq

  Complex, 54-Commercial Area, Cavalry Ground Extension, Lahore Cantt 
31  NICON College of Computer Sciences, Adam Jee

  Road, Rawalpindi 
32  SINTEC System, North Star Plaza, Murree

  Road, Rawalpindi 
33  Higher Education College, Peoples Colony,

  Faisalabad 
34  National Textile College of Professional

  Sciences and IT, 62-C/1 M.M, Alam Road, Gulberg-III, Lahore. 
35  National Group of Textile College, IC-1, MM

  Alam Road, Sir Syed stop, Gulberg III, Lahore 
36  Pakistan Institute of Technology, Trust

  Plaza, GT Road, Gujranwala 
37  The National College, Faisalabad 
38  Excelsior College of Information Technology,

  Lahore 
39  Fashion Design Institute, Majeed Plaza, Bank

  Road, Rawalpindi 
40  Raees ul Ahrar College, Murree Road,

  Rawalpindi 
​41 ​Independent University (Independent Medical College), 175-Jinnah Colony, Faisalabad
42  Preston University, Faisalabad campus 
43  NICON College of Computer Sciences, 29/A,

  Officers Colony, Faisalabad 
44  Preston University School of Business, 7th

  Road, Satellite Town, Rawalpindi 
45  Institute of Professional Studies (Canal

  Campus) 4-A, New Muslim Town, Near New Campus Bridge, 24-E-II near New French

  Center, Gulberg III, Lahore 
46  College of Technical Education, Langlay

  Road, Lahore 
47  College of Education, New Muslim Town,

  Lahore 
48  Matrix Institute of Emerging Science,

  Gulberg III, Lahore 
49  Quaid-e-Azam College of Information

  Technology, Main Ferozepur Road, Lahore 
50  Centre for Health & Population Studies,

  Chamba Line, Lahore 
51  College of Business Administration, Gulberg

  III, Lahore 
52  Lahore School of Information Technology, New

  Garden Town, Lahore 
53  Proceed Institute of Management & IT,

  Gulberg III, Lahore 
54  Institute of Computer Technology, Gulberg

  II, Main Ferozepur Road, Lahore 
55  College of Professional Studies, Peoples

  Colony, Faisalabad 
56  Institute of Management Sciences, Canal

  Road, Peoples Colony, Faisalabad 
57  College of Business Administration, PAF

  Road, Sargodha 
58  College of I.T. 6th Road, Satellite Town,

  Rawalpindi 
59  University College, 6th Road, Satellite

  Town, Rawalpindi 
60  Shibly College of Commerce, Karor,

  Layyah 
61  Khyber College of Commerce, Kot Sultan,

  Layyah 
62  Abdul Kasim College, Taunsa, D.G. Khan 
63  The National College , Bosan Road,

  Multan 
64  National Group of Textile College, Near

  Civil Hospital, 45 Civil Lines, Gujranwala 
65  Kynat College of Commerce, Kot Sultan,

  Layyah 
66  Allied College of Commerce, Mian Channu 
67  DG College, Tausan, D.G. Khan 
68  Institute of Information Technology &

  Management, 40/3 Jahanzeb Centre, Opp. Gakhar Plaza, Bank Road, Saddar

  Rawalpindi 
69  Wah Institute of Management Technology Sadat

  Plaza Lalaruk, the Mall Wah Cantt 
70  University College of Information

  Technology, Jampur Road, Fareedabad Colony, D.G. Khan 
71  Chanab Institute of Information Technology,

  Shadab Colony, Opp. Canal Rest House, Jhang 
72  College of Management & Information

  Technology, Mumtaz Plaza, Jinnah Road, Gujrat 
73  Rawalpindi Institute of Technology, Ojri

  Camp, Murree Road, Rawalpindi 
74  Multan Institute of Management Sciences, 2-A

  Gulghast Colony, Boson Road, Multan 
75  SYSTEX Institute of Technology, 14-L, Model

  Town Extension, Lahore 
76  ABACUS College, D-102 M.A.Road, Satellite

  Town, Rawalpindi 
77  College of Advance Professional Studies,

  85-E, Farid Town Road, Sahiwal 
78  LIONS College, 3-A, Canal Colony, Farid Town

  Road, Sahiwal 
78  College of Information Technology Circular

  Road, Chowk Islamabad, Sialkot 
80  Al-Qasim University 38-D, Lawrence Road,

  Lahore 
81  College of Global Technologies, Peshawar

  Road, Rawalpindi 
82  South Asia Institute of Management and I.T,

  Hali Road, Westrige, Rawalpindi 
83  UK College of Information Technology, Club

  Road, Muzaffargarh 
84  College of Management & I.T, Lala Rukh,

  The Mall, Wah 
85  UK College of Technology, Ahmed Pur East

  Road, Bahawalpur 
86  College of Professional Studies, Gulgasht

  Colony, Bosan Road, Multan 
87  Edycare College of I.T, Baldia Road,

  Bahawalnagar 
88  Sadiqabad Polytechnic Institute, Sadiqabad,

  Distt, Rahim Yar Khan 
89  Leads Institute of Management Sciences,

  24-K, Gulberg-II, Lahore 
90  Central College of Information Technology,

  5-E/4 850, Officer's Colony Boson Road, Multan 
91  Pyramid Education Centre, D 135, Malik Abad

  Road, 6th Road, Satellite Town, Rawalpindi 
92  Lahore Campus of Preston Institute of

  Management Science and Technology, Karachi; 
93  Lahore Metropolitan University, Lahore 
94  Pioneer College of Commerce, Kot Adu,  Muzaffargarh 
95  Quaid e Azam University of Pakistan, Lahore
96   Islamic University of Pakistan, Sialkot
