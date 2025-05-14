CM Punjab Laptop scheme 2025 merit lists issued; here’s how to check online

LAHORE – Authorities have released the merit lists of CM Punjab Laptop scheme 2025 as distribution of Core i7, 13th Generation machines is all set to begin under its first phase.

As many as 39,891 students have been selected in the first phase. The merit lists have been uploaded on the official website of the laptop program. Students can check the lists here.

The program aims to support educational advancement, promote digital access, boost skill development, and contribute to the economic empowerment of youth in the province.

The government had announced distributing 110,000 laptops among eligible students across the province.

Eligibility Criteria

Applicants must have a domicile from any district of Punjab.

Must be enrolled in:

1st or 2nd semester of BS in any Public University / College

Public Medical & Dental College / University (1st professional – academic session 2024)

For Public Sector Universities / Colleges (Minimum of 65% Marks in Intermediate)

For Public Sector Medical & Dental Colleges / University (Minimum of 80% Marks in Intermediate)

Student must not be a recipient of any laptop scheme

Meanwhile, the distribution ceremony of the laptop scheme is set to be held at Government College, Faisalabad, today on Wednesday.