'What did I do wrong?' Nida Yasir asks after being trolled for World Cup year comment

The TV star recently made appearance on The Shoaib Akhtar Show
Following the disastrous take on Formula One in 2021, the morning show host Nida Yasir is now in the spotlight for her limited knowledge of our country's cricket history.
In a guest appearance on The Shoaib Akhtar Show, hosted by the former cricketer, Nida and Shaista Lodhi were featured in the first episode released by streaming platform UrduFlix. During the show, the ’Rawalpindi Express’ posed a tricky question to Nida: "When did Pakistan win the 1992 World Cup?" This left Nida confused, and she initially responded with "2006?" before Shaista whispered the correct answer to her, "1992," even though Akhtar had asked her not to help Nida.
Feeling more confident after Shaista's help, Yasir turned back to Akhtar and asked him to repeat the question. This time, he asked, "When did Pakistan win the World Cup in 2009?" to which Nida confidently responded with "1992." Shaista laughed and told Nida to pay heed to the question. As a result, what initially seemed like a humorous situation started to become less funny for Nida as she realised how incorrect her answers were.
Many people took to social media to poke fun at Nida's lack of knowledge, including Yasir Hussain, who jokingly commented, "If someone has been waking up early in the morning for so many years, their mind can only work this much."
Kubra Khan also recreated it in Fahad Mustafa’s show:
But Nida has now offered a response, sharing on her Instagram story: "What did I do wrong anyway? People often forget important dates like their birthdays or wedding anniversaries, among other things. I know that many are struggling with the current situation and if my mistake has brought a moment of amusement, then I encourage you to laugh wholeheartedly."
She continued, "With God's protection, nobody can harm us. I am grateful for the unwavering support and love from my fans. That's why my motto is peeche hut (back off)!"
