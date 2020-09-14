Farhan Saeed celebrates his 36th birthday with Urwa Hoccane

While the fancy gifts and parties that celebs are given on their birthdays are much-needed and all, nothing quite compares to a sweet little celebration with your loved ones!

Famous Pakistani singer-turned-actor Farhan Saeed celebrated his 36th birthday today. His wife, Urwa turned his birthday into a very special day with a romantic candlelight dinner.

The actress took to Instagram to share pictures and wrote, “Happy Birthday FS! May you have countless more & may all your dreams come true!” Twinning in white, the couple were all smiles and seemed to be having a good time together.

Farhan received tons of birthday wishes from friends and fans alike and posted a thank you note for all the love.

"To my family, friends and all my fans , i cant thank you guys enough for all the love and prayers. When I read your messages, and trust me I do (all of them) , i feel Allah has blessed me with so much love which I probably wasn't worthy of. The purity of your love , prayers and how you wish good for me is only a dream I am living, its unreal," wrote the Pi Jaun crooner.

He continued," To all my fan pages who take out so much time, I am so thankful to you. You're the reason that keeps me going ❤ To each and every one of you , thank you for wishing and keeping me in your prayers. Love you all!"

On the work front, Farhan is currently starring in 'Prem Gali', opposite Sohai Ali Abro.

