Rapists to lose manhood in Pakistan after new legislation
Web Desk
09:09 PM | 14 Sep, 2020
Rapists to lose manhood in Pakistan after new legislation
Share

ISLAMABAD - The federal government has decided to bring a law to introduce stern punishment, including castration, for those involved in raping women and children.

Local media reports said that legal team has started working on preparing a draft of the bill, which will be tabled in the Parliament for approval. 

The bill would suggest castration of sex offenders. 

Prime Minister Imran Khan during an interview with a private news channel said that rape convicts should be hanged publicly and deprived of manhood.

The statements come after calls for public hanging were made by public after an incident of gang-rape on motorway last week. 

On September 9, a woman was gang-raped by two robbers on Lahore-Sialkot motorway when her car ran out of fuel and she was waiting for help. 

More From This Category
KP starts universal health insurance system
10:19 AM | 16 Sep, 2020
Indian troops kill one Kashmiri youth in Baramulla
09:47 AM | 16 Sep, 2020
PM Imran vows to pursue motorway gang rape ...
09:04 AM | 16 Sep, 2020
No threat can deter nation’s resolve, says COAS ...
11:53 PM | 15 Sep, 2020
Pakistan’s National Assembly passes bill to ...
10:11 PM | 15 Sep, 2020
Pakistan’s political map: India suffers ...
09:11 PM | 15 Sep, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Harvey Weinstein to be stripped of British royal honor
06:42 PM | 15 Sep, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr