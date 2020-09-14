Rapists to lose manhood in Pakistan after new legislation

ISLAMABAD - The federal government has decided to bring a law to introduce stern punishment, including castration, for those involved in raping women and children.

Local media reports said that legal team has started working on preparing a draft of the bill, which will be tabled in the Parliament for approval.

The bill would suggest castration of sex offenders.

Prime Minister Imran Khan during an interview with a private news channel said that rape convicts should be hanged publicly and deprived of manhood.

The statements come after calls for public hanging were made by public after an incident of gang-rape on motorway last week.

On September 9, a woman was gang-raped by two robbers on Lahore-Sialkot motorway when her car ran out of fuel and she was waiting for help.