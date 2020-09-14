Rapists to lose manhood in Pakistan after new legislation
Share
ISLAMABAD - The federal government has decided to bring a law to introduce stern punishment, including castration, for those involved in raping women and children.
Local media reports said that legal team has started working on preparing a draft of the bill, which will be tabled in the Parliament for approval.
The bill would suggest castration of sex offenders.
Prime Minister Imran Khan during an interview with a private news channel said that rape convicts should be hanged publicly and deprived of manhood.
The statements come after calls for public hanging were made by public after an incident of gang-rape on motorway last week.
On September 9, a woman was gang-raped by two robbers on Lahore-Sialkot motorway when her car ran out of fuel and she was waiting for help.
-
-
- PM Imran vows to pursue motorway gang rape incident case to conclusion09:04 AM | 16 Sep, 2020
- No threat can deter nation’s resolve, says COAS Bajwa11:53 PM | 15 Sep, 2020
- UAE, Bahrain formally recognise Israel without resolution of ...11:04 PM | 15 Sep, 2020
- Ushna Shah lauds Yasir Hussain for his efforts in arranging the ...06:13 PM | 15 Sep, 2020
- Warner Bros. refusal to share “Tenet” Box Office numbers05:43 PM | 15 Sep, 2020
- Amna Ilyas refutes rumours about tying the knot with Dawar Mehmood03:03 PM | 15 Sep, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020