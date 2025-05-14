India blocks Turkish Broadcaster TRT World’s X Account amid Boycott campaign

NEW DELHI/ANKARA – Indian government blocked X (Twitter) account of Turkish state-run broadcaster TRT World, citing national security concerns, amid escalating diplomatic friction between New Delhi and Ankara.

The move comes after TRT World published a series of reports critical of India’s internal and external policies, including its recent military exchanges with Pakistan and its human rights record. Turkish outlet had been covering the India-Pakistan escalation with what it described as “fact-based, unbiased reporting.”

Sources in India claim the ban was enforced under the country’s Information Technology Act, which allows the government to restrict access to content it deems threatening to national interests. However, critics argue the block reflects increasing intolerance toward dissent and international scrutiny.

The diplomatic strain between Ankara and New Delhi has been growing in recent years, with Turkiye’s repeatedly voicing support for Pakistan’s position on Kashmir and other regional matters. TRT World’s coverage is believed to have played a role in fueling this tension.

In response, some Indian social media users have initiated a boycott campaign against Turkish products, particularly targeting Turkish apples and consumer goods, using hashtags calling for a trade ban.

The broader context of the ban includes one of the most serious military escalations between India and Pakistan in the last five decades. Both nations reportedly carried out deep strikes earlier this month before halting hostilities under a fragile, unmediated ceasefire. While the guns have temporarily fallen silent, diplomatic and media battles continue to flare.