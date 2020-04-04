Afghan nationals wishing to return will be allowed to leave Pakistan
05:29 PM | 4 Apr, 2020
Afghan nationals wishing to return will be allowed to leave Pakistan
ISLAMABAD – The federal government has decided to allow the exit of Afghan nationals in Pakistan, wishing to go back to their country.

In a statement, the Foreign Office said Pakistan has taken this step on the special request of Afghanistan and in view of humanitarian considerations.

It said the Torkham and Chaman land border crossings will be opened for a specific period from Monday to Thursday to facilitate Afghan nationals.

As a neighbour and in view of fraternal bilateral relations, Pakistan remains in abiding solidarity with the people of Afghanistan, particularly at this time of global pandemic.

In Afghanistan, the government has confirmed 299 positive cases of the novel coronavirus across the country.

Pink completely recovers from coronavirus, donates $1m to pandemic relief efforts
04:50 PM | 5 Apr, 2020
04:50 PM | 5 Apr, 2020

