Pakistan reports 1,165 new COVID-19 cases, 56 deaths
ISLAMABAD – At least 56 people lost their lives due to the novel coronavirus infection while 1,165 fresh cases have reported in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Wednesday.
According to the latest figures, the death toll has surged to 12,436 while the number of confirmed cases stands at 565,989.
In the past 24 hours, as many as 1,484 patients have recovered from the virus while the total recoveries stand at 528,545. The total count of active cases is 25,008 and the national positivity rate stands at nearly 3 percent.
At least 254,286 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 165,200 in Punjab, 70,123 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 18,954 in Balochistan, 42,921 in Islamabad, 9,562 in Azad Kashmir, and 4,943 in Gilgit-Baltistan.
Moreover, 5,114 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab, 4,244 in Sindh, 2,007 in KP, 199 in Balochistan, 486 in Islamabad, 284 in Azad Kashmir, and 102 in GB.
Earlier on Monday, the government has decided to register citizens over the age of 65 for the coronavirus vaccine.
"Pleased to announce that registration for getting COVID vaccine is now open for all citizens 65 and above," said the minister who is in charge of spearheading the country's fight against coronavirus.
Pleased to announce that registration for getting covid vaccine is now open for all citizens 65 and above. Just write down ur CNIC number and send message on 1166. Inshallah vaccinations for this age group will start in march— Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) February 15, 2021
