Missing man's burnt body recovered from bakery oven in Haripur

HARIPUR – The police on Tuesday recovered the burnt body of a missing junk dealer from the oven of a bakery in Khalabat Township.

Police recovered the victim's remains from a kiln and arrested the bakery owner Malik Safeer.

The man went missing on Sunday, subsequently, his family filed a complaint with the police and also made announcement in the area.

According to the local police, Agha Jan also known as Koochi, 42, was an Afghan junk trader.

The police added that the suspect confessed that he had shot dead Agha over a financial dispute, and burnt his body in the oven of his bakery, while his mobile phone and other belongings were buried in a graveyard.

The police shifted the remains of the deceased to the Haripur Trauma Centre.