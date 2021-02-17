Missing man's burnt body recovered from bakery oven in Haripur
Web Desk
10:38 AM | 17 Feb, 2021
Missing man's burnt body recovered from bakery oven in Haripur
Share

HARIPUR – The police on Tuesday recovered the burnt body of a missing junk dealer from the oven of a bakery in Khalabat Township.

Police recovered the victim's remains from a kiln and arrested the bakery owner Malik Safeer.

The man went missing on Sunday, subsequently, his family filed a complaint with the police and also made announcement in the area.

According to the local police, Agha Jan also known as Koochi, 42, was an Afghan junk trader.

The police added that the suspect confessed that he had shot dead Agha over a financial dispute, and burnt his body in the oven of his bakery, while his mobile phone and other belongings were buried in a graveyard.

The police shifted the remains of the deceased to the Haripur Trauma Centre.

Dead body in truck at Kansas airport went ... 12:24 PM | 20 Sep, 2017

A dead body of a 53-year-old Kansas man sat in a pickup truck for eight months in a parking lot at the Kansas City ...

More From This Category
Another case registered against Haleem Adil on ...
09:45 AM | 17 Feb, 2021
Three terrorists killed in North Waziristan IBO: ...
08:30 AM | 17 Feb, 2021
PPP wins by-elections on two Sindh Assembly's ...
11:59 PM | 16 Feb, 2021
Pakistan Navy’s multinational AMAN-21 exercise ...
10:55 PM | 16 Feb, 2021
Pakistan's parliament questions Twitter's ...
10:26 PM | 16 Feb, 2021
‘$500 million in 5 months’ – PM Imran hails ...
09:52 PM | 16 Feb, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Netizens disappointed as Shaan, Ali Zafar dance outside Wazir Khan Mosque
08:55 PM | 16 Feb, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr