Pakistan reports 958 new COVID-19 cases - lowest since November

ISLAMABAD – At least 47 people lost their lives due to the novel coronavirus infection while 958 fresh cases have reported in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Tuesday.

According to the latest figures, the death toll has surged to 12,380 while the number of confirmed cases stands at 564,824.

In the past 24 hours, as many as 1,064 patients have recovered from the virus while the total recoveries stand at 527,061. The total count of active cases is 25,383 and the national positivity rate stands at nearly 4 percent.

At least 254,016 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 164,696 in Punjab, 69,885 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 18,946 in Balochistan, 42,808 in Islamabad, 9,532 in Azad Kashmir, and 4,941 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 5,084 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab, 4,226 in Sindh, 2,000 in KP, 199 in Balochistan, 486 in Islamabad, 283 in Azad Kashmir, and 102 in GB.