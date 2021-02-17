Another case registered against Haleem Adil on terrorism charges
Web Desk
09:45 AM | 17 Feb, 2021
Another case registered against Haleem Adil on terrorism charges
Share

KARACHI – PTI leader and opposition leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh on Wednesday has been booked under terrorism charges.

A case on the complaint of the Sindh government has been lodged at Memon Goth Poling station under terrorism charges, aerial firing, and creating a commotion.

According to the police, the accused will be produced before an anti-terrorism court (ATC) today.

Earlier, Haleem Adil was arrested for violating the orders of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) amid the by-elections voting process. The EC took action against the PTI leader who was roaming freely in the constituency along with his gunmen during the polling.

The authorities initially warned Sheikh to leave the premises of the constituency, however, he was later detained after he refused to leave.

Haleem Adil Sheikh detained for violating ECP ... 03:08 PM | 16 Feb, 2021

KARACHI – Leader of the Opposition in the Sindh Assembly and ruling party leader Haleem Adil Sheikh has been ...

More From This Category
Missing man's burnt body recovered from bakery ...
10:38 AM | 17 Feb, 2021
Three terrorists killed in North Waziristan IBO: ...
08:30 AM | 17 Feb, 2021
PPP wins by-elections on two Sindh Assembly's ...
11:59 PM | 16 Feb, 2021
Pakistan Navy’s multinational AMAN-21 exercise ...
10:55 PM | 16 Feb, 2021
Pakistan's parliament questions Twitter's ...
10:26 PM | 16 Feb, 2021
‘$500 million in 5 months’ – PM Imran hails ...
09:52 PM | 16 Feb, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Netizens disappointed as Shaan, Ali Zafar dance outside Wazir Khan Mosque
08:55 PM | 16 Feb, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr