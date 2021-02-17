Another case registered against Haleem Adil on terrorism charges
KARACHI – PTI leader and opposition leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh on Wednesday has been booked under terrorism charges.
A case on the complaint of the Sindh government has been lodged at Memon Goth Poling station under terrorism charges, aerial firing, and creating a commotion.
According to the police, the accused will be produced before an anti-terrorism court (ATC) today.
Earlier, Haleem Adil was arrested for violating the orders of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) amid the by-elections voting process. The EC took action against the PTI leader who was roaming freely in the constituency along with his gunmen during the polling.
Strongly condemn the arrest of Opposition leader Haleem Adil Sheikh by PPP Sindh Police . #PS88 pic.twitter.com/3tVJi6mhCq— Samir Mir Shaikh (@samirmir) February 16, 2021
The authorities initially warned Sheikh to leave the premises of the constituency, however, he was later detained after he refused to leave.
Haleem Adil Sheikh detained for violating ECP ... 03:08 PM | 16 Feb, 2021
KARACHI – Leader of the Opposition in the Sindh Assembly and ruling party leader Haleem Adil Sheikh has been ...
