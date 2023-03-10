Search

Pakistan

Web Desk 10:43 AM | 10 Mar, 2023
SSAT- become one of 3000 top scorers & get free entry test preparation from STEP

 Are you going to attempt the medical and engineering colleges' Entry Test in 2023? If yes, now is the right time to gauge the level of your preparation, and become one of the 3,000 top scorers who will be able to get free entry test preparation from STEP. 

 The STEP Scholarship-based Self-Assessment Test (SSAT) 2023 is now available, offering students a chance to assess their current standing and gain valuable insights into their Entry Test preparation.

 A Bit About STEP

 As the largest Entry Test preparatory network in Pakistan, STEP has a well-established reputation for providing high-quality education and equipping students with the necessary skills to excel in their academic pursuits. The SSAT is an excellent opportunity for students to experience the Entry Test environment and understand the test's mechanics before taking the actual test.

 In addition to providing a comprehensive self-assessment, SSAT also presents students with an opportunity to win free Entry Test preparation from STEP. Being part of the largest educational group in Pakistan, STEP is dedicated to offering students the resources necessary to ace MDCAT & ECAT exams and achieve their academic goals.

 Identify Your Weaknesses & Strengths

 Students often struggle with determining their current level of preparedness for the Entry Test. Here at STEP, we understand that the competition can be fierce, and every mark counts. This is why we developed the SSAT, a comprehensive self-assessment test that can help you identify your areas of strength and weakness.

 Through this free self-assessment test, you will receive an experience that is similar to the actual Entry Test environment. This will help you to familiarize yourself with the test format, the level of difficulty, and the time constraints. Additionally, the SSAT will provide you with a detailed report on your performance, including a breakdown of your score by topic and question type. This information will allow you to pinpoint your weaknesses accurately and focus your efforts on areas where you need to improve.

 Eligibility Criteria For SSAT

 Anyone from Intermediate Part-II or repeater students who are aspiring to get admission in Medical & Engineering Institutions can show up for STEP Self-Assessment Test 2023.

All students, from the Punjab Group of Colleges and Hadaf Group of Colleges or students from any other institution, can appear in this scholarship-based test.

 Note: ICS Students having combinations of statistics and economics are not eligible for SSAT 2023

 Register for SSAT For Free 

At STEP, we understand that time is of the essence for students, and we strive to make the process of registering for the Self-Assessment Test (SSAT-23) as easy as possible. 

 You can now become a part of the SSAT-23 by registering online or by visiting your nearest Punjab College or Hadaf College Campuses. The registration process is entirely free of charge, and we encourage all students to take advantage of this opportunity.

Why STEP for MDCAT & ECAT Preparation? 

 Proven track record of top positions: Our track record speaks for itself. Over the years, STEP has helped countless students achieve top positions in the MDCAT and ECAT exams. In 2022 alone, 1497 students secured admissions to medical colleges and 2216 to engineering colleges. Our students have consistently outperformed their peers, and we are proud to have played a part in their success.

 Likewise, 925 students of STEP made it to the University of Engineering and Technology, 987 to the National University of Sciences and Technology, 935 to FAST, 143 to PIEAS, and 42 to GIKI in 2022. The fact that so many of our students have secured admissions to Pakistan's top medical and engineering colleges in a single year is a testament to the quality of education at STEP and the dedication of our students. We are proud to have played a part in their success, and we are committed to continuing to provide students with the resources they need to achieve their academic goals.

Outstanding Team: Our team of experts is made up of highly qualified and experienced teachers and professionals who are dedicated to helping students succeed. They work tirelessly to create effective study materials and provide you with the support you need to achieve your academic goals.

Bank of 60,000+ MCQs: We understand that practice makes perfect, and that's why we have created a bank of over 60,000 MCQs to help you do thorough preparation for the Entry Test. These MCQs cover a wide range of topics and are designed to help you develop the skills and knowledge required to ace medical and engineering college exams.

Free STEP BY PGC Mobile App: We know that students are busy and need to be able to study on the go. That's why we have created the Free STEP BY PGC mobile app, which provides students with access to our study materials and practice tests on their smartphones.

Register for STEP self-assessment test 2023 today and become part of Pakistan's most successful and largest entry test preparatory network to boost your prospects of getting admission to top medical and engineering universities.

