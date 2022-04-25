Aima Baig trolled over her tattoo obsession
Web Desk
04:20 PM | 25 Apr, 2022
Aima Baig trolled over her tattoo obsession
Source: Aima Baig (Instagram)
Share

Singer Aima Baig rose to unprecedented fame with her blockbuster songs but she has had her fair share of controversial statements and applause for her performances.

This time around, Aima is under the radar owing to her fashion and wardrobe choices, in particular the burgeoning list of tattoos she flaunts.

The fashionista has been quite vocal about the plethora of tattoos she has on her body and her addiction in her recent appearance.

“If my father allowed me then I’d have tattoos all over my body. Currently, I have 19 tattoos on my body and the favourite one is on my shoulder which says ‘I don’t Know’”, revealed the Kaif-o-Suroor singer.

Needless to say, the video was not received well by the masses and the keyboard warriors sprung to bash the singer.

The moral brigade lambasted Baig and reminded her that getting inked is forbidden in Islam. Her comment section was filled with people spewing hate comments

On the work front, Aima Baig is one of the most promising singers to emerge from the music scene in recent years. 

Aima Baig celebrates her birthday with fans at a ... 03:20 PM | 12 Mar, 2022

Birthday bashes are a lavish affair for everyone but when it comes to stars and celebrities, they take the celebration ...

More From This Category
Sarah Khan and Uzma Beg's latest BTS video goes ...
05:53 PM | 25 Apr, 2022
Sonya Hussyn and Yasir Hussain to star in Eid ...
05:10 PM | 25 Apr, 2022
Kinza Hashmi leaves fans awestruck with upcoming ...
04:45 PM | 25 Apr, 2022
Bollywood stars wish Varun Dhawan on 35th birthday
03:50 PM | 25 Apr, 2022
Saba Qamar reveals her equation with Mehwish ...
03:23 PM | 25 Apr, 2022
Actress Zohreh Amir blessed with twin boys 
01:15 PM | 25 Apr, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Sarah Khan and Uzma Beg's latest BTS video goes viral
05:53 PM | 25 Apr, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr