Aima Baig trolled over her tattoo obsession
Singer Aima Baig rose to unprecedented fame with her blockbuster songs but she has had her fair share of controversial statements and applause for her performances.
This time around, Aima is under the radar owing to her fashion and wardrobe choices, in particular the burgeoning list of tattoos she flaunts.
The fashionista has been quite vocal about the plethora of tattoos she has on her body and her addiction in her recent appearance.
“If my father allowed me then I’d have tattoos all over my body. Currently, I have 19 tattoos on my body and the favourite one is on my shoulder which says ‘I don’t Know’”, revealed the Kaif-o-Suroor singer.
Needless to say, the video was not received well by the masses and the keyboard warriors sprung to bash the singer.
The moral brigade lambasted Baig and reminded her that getting inked is forbidden in Islam. Her comment section was filled with people spewing hate comments
On the work front, Aima Baig is one of the most promising singers to emerge from the music scene in recent years.
