Aima Baig celebrates her birthday with fans at a recent concert
Share
Birthday bashes are a lavish affair for everyone but when it comes to stars and celebrities, they take the celebration on another level altogether.
Singer Aima Baig who rose to unprecedented fame with her blockbuster songs was recently spotted celebrating her birthday with her fans during a concert.
Surrounded by her admirers, the Kaif-o-Suroor singer was spotted beaming and giggling as she cut the scrumptious cake amidst birthday songs and claps.
With her perfect singing skills, the 27-year-old always stands out with her charismatic persona and this time around, her warm interaction with her fans has been winning hearts online.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
On the work front, Aima Baig is one of the most promising singers to emerge from the music scene in recent years.
Aima Baig trolled for revealing wardrobe choices 03:05 PM | 24 Feb, 2022
Popular singer Aima Baig rose to the pinnacle of fame with her blockbuster songs and now she is winning hearts in the ...
- Cattle lumpy skin disease and identification09:52 PM | 11 Mar, 2022
- Russia-Ukraine conflict affects fertilizer prices11:28 PM | 6 Mar, 2022
- How Mari culture/ marine farming can help to meet the world food need?08:47 PM | 3 Mar, 2022
- Use of biosensors in agriculture06:06 AM | 28 Feb, 2022
- Green Agriculture necessary action to reduce environmental pollution06:37 AM | 24 Feb, 2022
-
-
-
- IMF objects to PM Imran’s tax amnesty scheme, relief package02:10 PM | 12 Mar, 2022
- Bilawal Bhutto’s viral gaffe ‘kaampein taang rahi hai’ hits ...01:26 PM | 12 Mar, 2022
-
-
- Social media reacts as Hira Mani's song from Kashmir Beats goes viral10:59 PM | 11 Mar, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list in ...11:27 AM | 13 Jan, 2022