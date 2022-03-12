Aima Baig celebrates her birthday with fans at a recent concert
Aima Baig celebrates her birthday with fans at a recent concert
Birthday bashes are a lavish affair for everyone but when it comes to stars and celebrities, they take the celebration on another level altogether.

Singer Aima Baig who rose to unprecedented fame with her blockbuster songs was recently spotted celebrating her birthday with her fans during a concert.

Surrounded by her admirers, the Kaif-o-Suroor singer was spotted beaming and giggling as she cut the scrumptious cake amidst birthday songs and claps.

With her perfect singing skills, the 27-year-old always stands out with her charismatic persona and this time around, her warm interaction with her fans has been winning hearts online.

On the work front, Aima Baig is one of the most promising singers to emerge from the music scene in recent years. 

