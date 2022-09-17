Feroze Khan moves court to see children after 'separation'

KARACHI – Pakistan’s heartthrob Feroze Khan and wife Alizey have reportedly parted ways and the actor has filed for visitation rights to meet his children.

Reports in local media suggest the Ishqiya star was spotted at Karachi's City Courts where he filed a petition seeking rights to see his children who he is not allowed to see.

This news made headlines on Pakistan's mainstream and social media, but the couple remained tight-lipped about their separation.

The rumours, however, have disappointed their fans. Earlier, Alizey deleted her Instagram handle after Feroze unfollowed her and her family on social media handles.

The duo tied the knot in 2018 and their wedding remained the talk of the town for a while.

The actor is mostly known for his exceptional portrayal of negative characters. Owing to his looks, Khan aces the character's embodiment and blows life into it.

Feroze Khan blessed with a baby girl 12:47 PM | 14 Feb, 2022 Feroze is a good looking Pakistani model and a super talented actor who is indeed one of the biggest names of the ...

Nowadays he is garnering praise for his impeccable performance in Habs opposite Ushna Shah and Ayesha Omar. His performance in Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3 helped his fame soar to new levels.