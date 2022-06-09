Bollywood actress Mahima Chaudhary diagnosed with breast cancer (VIDEO)

Former Indian actress Mahima Chaudhry has been diagnosed with breast cancer as revealed by veteran actor Anupam Kher on his Instagram handle.

Kher wrote that Mahima is suffering from breast cancer and called her a ‘hero’. He revealed that she wanted him to disclose the news to her fans on her behalf.

Taking to Instagram, Kher shared a video of himself with Chaudhry and penned a heartfelt note, “Story of Mahima courage and cancer: I called her a month back from US to play a very important role in my 525th film The Signature. Our conversation turned into her discovering that she has breast cancer. What followed is in this candid conversation between us.”

“She calls me an eternal optimist but dearest Mahima, you are my hero! Friends, send her your love, warmth, wishes, prayers and blessings. She is back on sets where she belongs. She is ready to fly. All those producers and directors out there, here is your opportunity to tap into her brilliance! Jai ho to her!” he further stated.

Mahima made her acting debut in the 1997 film Pardes, for which she won the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut.

On the personal front, Mahima tied the knot with Bobby Mukherji in 2006 and got divorced in 2013. Together, they have one daughter named Ariana.