Search

x
Join our whatsapp channel for News Updates
WhatsApp Channel
Pakistan

Govt plans Rs8 per unit hike, cuts subsidies for small consumers

Web Desk
03:52 PM | 12 Apr, 2024
Electricity

In a significant move to meet the demands of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the government has initiated plans to eliminate subsidies within the power sector, a decision that could have far-reaching consequences for small electricity consumers nationwide.

Under the proposed changes, consumers may see a substantial increase of Rs8 per unit in electricity tariffs if cross-subsidies are eradicated. This restructuring of tariffs is part of the government's commitment to meeting IMF conditions, with the Ministry of Power actively engaged in the process.

The Ministry aims to initially eliminate a cross-subsidy of Rs592 billion, a move that could heavily impact small electricity consumers who currently benefit from subsidized rates.

Nepra, the regulatory authority, has issued directives to review cross subsidies in alignment with the government's agenda. Currently, the government extends a total subsidy of Rs976 billion to the power sector, with a significant portion allocated towards cross-subsidies.

Industries have faced challenges due to these subsidies, prompting Nepra to advocate for a restructuring of electricity tariffs. As a result, the Ministry of Energy is preparing proposals for the government, highlighting the need to eliminate cross-subsidies and the potential tariff increases for small consumers.

Even a 50 percent reduction in cross-subsidies could lead to a tariff hike of Rs4 per unit. However, the complete termination of cross-subsidies could result in an additional burden of Rs8 per unit for consumers.

The fate of these proposed changes now rests with the Prime Minister and the Cabinet, who will make the final decision after careful consideration of the potential impacts on consumers and the economy as a whole.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Pakistan

03:52 PM | 12 Apr, 2024

Govt plans Rs8 per unit hike, cuts subsidies for small consumers

03:07 PM | 12 Apr, 2024

Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim appointed as acting Chief Justice of Peshawar ...

02:29 PM | 12 Apr, 2024

Woman fatally shot by rejected suitor in Chunya

01:50 PM | 12 Apr, 2024

25 Lives lost During Eid celebrations in Punjab

01:04 PM | 12 Apr, 2024

Airport security personnel drags minor girl by hairs, viral video ...

12:21 PM | 12 Apr, 2024

Balochistan, parts of Pakistan brace for heavy rains, flash flood ...

Pakistan

06:35 PM | 11 Apr, 2024

Bahawalnagar incident: Punjab Police clarify reports of confrontation ...

02:14 PM | 11 Apr, 2024

BISE Lahore 12th Class Roll Number Slip 2024 available online

09:40 AM | 12 Apr, 2024

Bahawalnagar incident: Punjab police SHO, ASI arrested for 'illegally ...

06:18 PM | 10 Apr, 2024

CM Maryam Nawaz visits old age homes on Eid, announces to send ...

09:58 AM | 11 Apr, 2024

Imran Khan tenderly hugs Bushra Bibi, kisses her forehead during Eid ...

09:25 PM | 11 Apr, 2024

IMF chief says Pakistan seeking follow-up loan programme

Advertisement

Latest

03:52 PM | 12 Apr, 2024

Govt plans Rs8 per unit hike, cuts subsidies for small consumers

Gold & Silver

04:58 PM | 9 Apr, 2024

Gold continues record-breaking streak in Pakistan; check latest rates

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today - PKR to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal 12 April

Pakistani currency remains unchanged against US dollar and other currencies in open market on April 12, 2024.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

On Friday, the US dollar was being quoted at 277.4 for buying and 280.65 for selling.

Euro was quoted at 299.95 for buying and 302.9 for selling while British Pound stands at 349.5 for buying, and 353 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.45 and Saudi Riyal's new rates was at 73.30. 

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 12 April 2024

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: