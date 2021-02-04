WATCH – Bilal Saeed trade blows with a couple outside his home

While Bilal Saeed is no stranger to controversies, the following video scandal of him comes as a terrific shock as a viral video is being circulated on the web where the Baari crooner is spotted assaulting a couple outside his house in Lahore.

Rumours are rife that the couple with whom Saeed is being violent is in fact his own brother and sister in law. The most shocking of all, the 32-year-old singer can be spotted kicking the woman repeatedly in the presence of police.

In the short clip, the heated argument seems to turn in a full-blown fight where apart from a verbal dispute the singer and the people around are getting violent. Despite being physically restrained by the police, there is no stop to the physical fight.

Comments of discouragement poured in as #ShameonyouBilalSaeed started trending on social media platforms. A mix of shock and utter disappointment gripped the fans seeing their favourite singer losing his calm.

Shameful no matter what the circumstances, you never hit a woman 💔#BilalSaeed pic.twitter.com/9lKmsIqDmc — Khanu⚡❤️ (@Pathan_nhi_hu) February 4, 2021

Tbh,I am utterly shocked to see that how can someone dare to kick a woman.The very video is buzzing on social media at the moment in which #BilalSaeed is kicking a woman. It's totally depicting to see how much someone can stoop low.#ShameonyouBilalSaeed — Haمza Israr♠️ (@thatsme_Hamza) February 4, 2021

Bilal Saeed how the HELL did you KICK a “WOMAN”!? Who gave you the right to BEAT a WOMAN? DISGUSTING! Shame on you!



#ShameonyouBilalSaeed — لا۔ (@Labbyy2) February 4, 2021

Earlier, an FIR was registered against singer Bilal Saeed and actor Saba Qamar following their video song Qubool controversy at Wazir Khan Mosque in Lahore.

The act of filming a music video at the mosque had hurt the religious sentiments of the public and the duo received backlash.

A Pakistani singer-songwriter and music producer by profession, Bilal started his career in 2011 and gained popularity through his debut single '12 Saal' and 'Adhi Adhi Raat' in 2012.