WATCH – Bilal Saeed trade blows with a couple outside his home
Share
While Bilal Saeed is no stranger to controversies, the following video scandal of him comes as a terrific shock as a viral video is being circulated on the web where the Baari crooner is spotted assaulting a couple outside his house in Lahore.
Rumours are rife that the couple with whom Saeed is being violent is in fact his own brother and sister in law. The most shocking of all, the 32-year-old singer can be spotted kicking the woman repeatedly in the presence of police.
In the short clip, the heated argument seems to turn in a full-blown fight where apart from a verbal dispute the singer and the people around are getting violent. Despite being physically restrained by the police, there is no stop to the physical fight.
View this post on Instagram
Comments of discouragement poured in as #ShameonyouBilalSaeed started trending on social media platforms. A mix of shock and utter disappointment gripped the fans seeing their favourite singer losing his calm.
Bilal Saeed the guy always finds himself in such places— Khanu⚡❤️ (@Pathan_nhi_hu) February 4, 2021
Shameful no matter what the circumstances, you never hit a woman 💔#BilalSaeed pic.twitter.com/9lKmsIqDmc
Bilal saeed turns out to be a MMA fighter. #bilalsaeed @Bilalsaeedmusic pic.twitter.com/P457OPfV1U— Faizan Akram (@ItsFaizannn) February 4, 2021
Tbh,I am utterly shocked to see that how can someone dare to kick a woman.The very video is buzzing on social media at the moment in which #BilalSaeed is kicking a woman. It's totally depicting to see how much someone can stoop low.#ShameonyouBilalSaeed— Haمza Israr♠️ (@thatsme_Hamza) February 4, 2021
https://twitter.com/April_Queen123/status/1357320362980225026
Bilal Saeed how the HELL did you KICK a “WOMAN”!? Who gave you the right to BEAT a WOMAN? DISGUSTING! Shame on you!— لا۔ (@Labbyy2) February 4, 2021
#ShameonyouBilalSaeed
Earlier, an FIR was registered against singer Bilal Saeed and actor Saba Qamar following their video song Qubool controversy at Wazir Khan Mosque in Lahore.
The act of filming a music video at the mosque had hurt the religious sentiments of the public and the duo received backlash.
A Pakistani singer-songwriter and music producer by profession, Bilal started his career in 2011 and gained popularity through his debut single '12 Saal' and 'Adhi Adhi Raat' in 2012.
FIR lodged against Saba Qamar and Bilal Saeed 05:09 PM | 14 Aug, 2020
The Qabool controversy continues. An FIR has been lodged on Thursday against actor Saba Qamar and singer Bilal Saeed on ...
- Pakistan Army chief says people of Kashmir deserve peace (VIDEO)08:07 PM | 4 Feb, 2021
- BJP regime issued over 3 million fake domiciles to non-Kashmiris to ...07:57 PM | 4 Feb, 2021
- This 80-year-old Pakistani politician just married a 21-year-old girl07:47 PM | 4 Feb, 2021
-
-
-
- Farmers Protest – Ali Gul Pir clashes with Kangana Ranaut over ...06:08 PM | 4 Feb, 2021
- Internet debates whether Rihanna is a 'Pakistani spy' after her pic ...05:21 PM | 4 Feb, 2021
- 5 famous personalities who were banned from social media06:51 PM | 3 Feb, 2021
- Hollywood's top female celebs who lift weights to stay fit02:36 PM | 22 Jan, 2021
- Here's how world leaders responded to Biden's inauguration as POTUS07:24 PM | 21 Jan, 2021
- Stars who turned down plastic surgery07:32 PM | 17 Jan, 2021