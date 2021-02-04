WATCH – Bilal Saeed trade blows with a couple outside his home
Web Desk
07:11 PM | 4 Feb, 2021
WATCH – Bilal Saeed trade blows with a couple outside his home
While Bilal Saeed is no stranger to controversies, the following video scandal of him comes as a terrific shock as a viral video is being circulated on the web where the Baari crooner is spotted assaulting a couple outside his house in Lahore.

Rumours are rife that the couple with whom Saeed is being violent is in fact his own brother and sister in law. The most shocking of all, the 32-year-old singer can be spotted kicking the woman repeatedly in the presence of police. 

In the short clip, the heated argument seems to turn in a full-blown fight where apart from a verbal dispute the singer and the people around are getting violent. Despite being physically restrained by the police, there is no stop to the physical fight.

Comments of discouragement poured in as #ShameonyouBilalSaeed started trending on social media platforms. A mix of shock and utter disappointment gripped the fans seeing their favourite singer losing his calm.

https://twitter.com/April_Queen123/status/1357320362980225026

Earlier, an FIR was registered against singer Bilal Saeed and actor Saba Qamar following their video song Qubool controversy at Wazir Khan Mosque in Lahore. 

The act of filming a music video at the mosque had hurt the religious sentiments of the public and the duo received backlash.

A Pakistani singer-songwriter and music producer by profession,  Bilal started his career in 2011 and gained popularity through his debut single '12 Saal' and 'Adhi Adhi Raat' in 2012.

FIR lodged against Saba Qamar and Bilal Saeed 05:09 PM | 14 Aug, 2020

The Qabool controversy continues. An FIR has been lodged on Thursday against actor Saba Qamar and singer Bilal Saeed on ...

