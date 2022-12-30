Search

Veteran actor Firdous Jamal refutes his death rumours in latest video message

30 Dec, 2022
Veteran actor Firdous Jamal refutes his death rumours in latest video message

Veteran actor Firdous Jamal has responded to the rumours on social media after the fake news of his death went viral.

In a video message on Instagram, Firdous said: “Those who are spreading fake news about my death should know that I am still alive. I will live a life that Allah has granted me.”

The veteran actor is a very talented and popular veteran Pakistani television and film actor. He has worked in theatre, film and television as an actor. 

Recently, the veteran actor is suffering from cancer and is undergoing the treatment of cancer. The actor has recently shared a video in which he has cleared all the rumors which are being spread by the individuals or political parties about his health.

“All of you know about my condition by now but I am alive and fine Alhamdulillah. I am under treatment. If the state has given money to save the life of an artist, why are some haters spreading the news of my death?” he said. “There is a fixed time of death and when it comes, it will be alright but for now, I am still alive”, he asserted.

Fans prayed for the veteran actor and extended their best wishes. They extended their heartfelt prayers and wishes for the great Pakistani actor’s good health.

