Lahore set to host multiple fireworks displays on New Year’s eve

LAHORE – Citizens in the country’s cultural capital Lahore will be celebrating the end of 2022 in spectacular style, with at least nine fireworks displays in the metropolis.
Reports in local media suggest that the local authorities have allowed fireworks on New Year's night at nine points in the city.
Lahore, which is already facing the worst air quality, will ring in 2023 with the thrilling midnight moment, with fireworks and colorful displays, which were banned in earlier years.
It was reported that Jilani Park, US Consulate General Lahore, Bahria Town, Parkview City Housing Society, Central Park Housing Society, Nishat Hotel, and Emporium Mall will host the fireworks display this year.
Meanwhile, the authorities also issued a set of guidelines for fireworks, and real estate companies and other organisations, which were bound to follow the SOPs.
Massive crackers will be the beginning of the New Year’s Eve celebration in the city, with a large number of people expected at famous sites across the metropolis. The provincial capital usually buzz till the wee hours on NYE as citizens, mostly youth, took to the streets, causing huge traffic jams.
Meanwhile, security has been beefed up at the entry and exit points of the city and special checking has been ordered ahead of New Year's Eve, with law enforcers directed to ensure effective patrolling.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on December 30, 2022 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|233.5
|235.5
|Euro
|EUR
|260.4
|263
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|296.5
|299.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|68.5
|69.1
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|65
|65.6
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|155.5
|156.75
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|603.5
|608
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|168
|169.35
|China Yuan
|CNY
|32.51
|32.76
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|32.35
|32.70
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|28.99
|29.34
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.72
|2.80
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.3
|2.35
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|739
|744
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|50.95
|51.40
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|144
|145.2
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|22.43
|22.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|588.08
|592.50
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|61.75
|62.25
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|167.95
|169.25
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|21.78
|22.08
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|242.7
|244.45
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6.52
|6.62
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs183,400 on Friday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 156,680. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 142,530 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 163,950.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 183,400
|PKR 2,090
|Karachi
|PKR 183,400
|PKR 2,090
|Islamabad
|PKR 183,400
|PKR 2,090
|Peshawar
|PKR 183,400
|PKR 2,090
|Quetta
|PKR 183,400
|PKR 2,090
|Sialkot
|PKR 183,400
|PKR 2,090
|Attock
|PKR 183,400
|PKR 2,090
|Gujranwala
|PKR 183,400
|PKR 2,090
|Jehlum
|PKR 183,400
|PKR 2,090
|Multan
|PKR 183,400
|PKR 2,090
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 183,400
|PKR 2,090
|Gujrat
|PKR 183,400
|PKR 2,090
|Nawabshah
|PKR 183,400
|PKR 2,090
|Chakwal
|PKR 183,400
|PKR 2,090
|Hyderabad
|PKR 183,400
|PKR 2,090
|Nowshehra
|PKR 183,400
|PKR 2,090
|Sargodha
|PKR 183,400
|PKR 2,090
|Faisalabad
|PKR 183,400
|PKR 2,090
|Mirpur
|PKR 183,400
|PKR 2,090
