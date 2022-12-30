Lahore set to host multiple fireworks displays on New Year’s eve

LAHORE – Citizens in the country’s cultural capital Lahore will be celebrating the end of 2022 in spectacular style, with at least nine fireworks displays in the metropolis.

Reports in local media suggest that the local authorities have allowed fireworks on New Year's night at nine points in the city.

Lahore, which is already facing the worst air quality, will ring in 2023 with the thrilling midnight moment, with fireworks and colorful displays, which were banned in earlier years.

It was reported that Jilani Park, US Consulate General Lahore, Bahria Town, Parkview City Housing Society, Central Park Housing Society, Nishat Hotel, and Emporium Mall will host the fireworks display this year.

Meanwhile, the authorities also issued a set of guidelines for fireworks, and real estate companies and other organisations, which were bound to follow the SOPs.

Massive crackers will be the beginning of the New Year’s Eve celebration in the city, with a large number of people expected at famous sites across the metropolis. The provincial capital usually buzz till the wee hours on NYE as citizens, mostly youth, took to the streets, causing huge traffic jams.

Meanwhile, security has been beefed up at the entry and exit points of the city and special checking has been ordered ahead of New Year's Eve, with law enforcers directed to ensure effective patrolling.