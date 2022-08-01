CBA Army raises more than Rs50K for Arslan Naseer's birthday
Share
Pakistani heartthrob and rising star Arslan Naseer from Chupke Chupke fame is on the list of celebrities whose popularity stems from CBA comics.
Celebrating his birthday, his massive fan following is showering praises on the actor as hashtag #HBD ARSLAN NASEER has been trending on Twitter.
CBA ARMY has a global presence. On the occasion of the Paaristan actor's birthday, the CBA Army India and CBA Army UAE led an initiative that raised more than PKR 50K.
The money was distributed among the deserving children. Several other drives were run in Pakistan, India, and UAE, which included feeding the poor, tree plantations, and feeding animals at shelter homes.
Here is how the Twitter community is brimming with positivity and celebrating the famous Youtuber and actor's special day.
A small gift from us (cba army) to you.❤️
Happiest birthday @ArslanNaseerCBA
HBD ARSLAN NASEER #HBDArslanNaseer pic.twitter.com/8hVMD2lblR— CBA Army - India✨ (@Fareehaaa__) July 31, 2022
Leave them they cant even donate 1 rupee for any good thing. Literally they are jealous
HBD ARSLAN NASEER #HBDArslanNaseer https://t.co/T3579tIFeX— Khan ray (@Khanray5) August 1, 2022
View this post on Instagram
Happiest Birthday Arslan<3❤✨
Thank you for always making us proud???? You're such a nice soul????
Shortly i can say this is :
That you means the whole world for your #cbaarmy ❤
Proudly we can say that
"WE STAN THE BEST"@ArslanNaseerCBA
HBD ARSLAN NASEER#HBDArslanNaseer pic.twitter.com/qv5higlwlx— Cbaarmy???????? (@cbafandom475) August 1, 2022
Wishing you a very happy birthday king ????????????
You have many many more happiest and successful birthdays Ameen❤️
HBD ARSLAN NASEER#HBDArslanNaseer pic.twitter.com/APfmZHsQrZ— aylan_The_Best (@shaila_aaa) July 31, 2022
Aymen Saleem opens up about her relationship with ... 02:01 PM | 17 Jul, 2022
Pakistani stars Aymen Saleem and Arslan Naseer won the hearts of the fans with their stunning acting in their debut ...
- Best Fertilizers for Home Garden09:59 AM | 26 Jul, 2022
- Make your own wanda for milch animals11:29 AM | 18 Jul, 2022
- What is the right age of paddy nursery to transfer?03:14 PM | 2 Jul, 2022
- Cotton crop care during monsoon05:45 PM | 28 Jun, 2022
- Rooftop agriculture07:25 PM | 25 Jun, 2022
-
- PM Shehbaz gave nod to Gen Bajwa for seeking Washington’s help on ...08:03 PM | 1 Aug, 2022
- Pakistani weightlifter Haider Ali misses medal after finishing 5th at ...07:45 PM | 1 Aug, 2022
-
-
- TikTok star Hareem Shah asks for prayers in latest video06:12 PM | 1 Aug, 2022
-
-
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani stars celebrate Eidul-Adha in style06:20 PM | 10 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani celebrities who are performing Hajj 202210:16 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Films releasing in Pakistan on Eidul Adha 202211:51 PM | 5 Jul, 2022