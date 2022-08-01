CBA Army raises more than Rs50K for Arslan Naseer's birthday
Web Desk
07:00 PM | 1 Aug, 2022
Pakistani heartthrob and rising star Arslan Naseer from Chupke Chupke fame is on the list of celebrities whose popularity stems from CBA comics.

Celebrating his birthday, his massive fan following is showering praises on the actor as hashtag #HBD ARSLAN NASEER has been trending on Twitter.

CBA ARMY has a global presence. On the occasion of the Paaristan actor's birthday, the CBA Army India and CBA Army UAE led an initiative that raised more than PKR 50K.

The money was distributed among the deserving children. Several other drives were run in Pakistan, India, and UAE, which included feeding the poor, tree plantations, and feeding animals at shelter homes.

Here is how the Twitter community is brimming with positivity and celebrating the famous Youtuber and actor's special day.

