Pakistan hikes petroleum prices by up to Rs2.96 per litre

ISLAMABAD – The federal government on Tuesday increased the petroleum prices by up to Rs2.96 per litre.

According to a notification issued by the Finance Ministry, the price of petrol has been increased by 56 paisas, bringing it to Rs 252.66 per litre. The price of high-speed diesel has also risen by Rs 2.96, with the new price set at Rs 258.34 per litre.

The Ministry of Finance issued a notification for the implementation of the new prices, which will take effect from midnight and remain in place for the next 15 days.

In last fortnight review, the government jacked up petrol and diesel prices. Petrol saw an increase of Rs3.72, while High-Speed Diesel prices were raised by Rs3.29.