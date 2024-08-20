Big increase in Water Bills for Karachi residents by KWSB

KARACHI – Another blow to residents of Pakistan's financial capital Karachi as the government increased 23percent hike in water and sewage charges.

To cope with financial woes, the provincial administration took stern measures including a 14pc increase in sewage bills and a 9pc hike in water rates. The decision was made during fifth meeting of the Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation, chaired by Barrister Murtaza Wahab.

Despite the substantial hike, Water Board has chosen to keep the new rates confidential to avoid public outcry. This decision also raised concerns among citizens who are already burdened by the rising cost of living in the metropolis.

The meeting's agenda covered several key points, including approval of the Water Corporation's 46.259 billion rupee annual budget for the fiscal year 2024-2025.

The board also approved proposed rates for water and sewage services for both retail and bulk consumers. Additionally, amendments to the Water Corporation Regulations 2024, focusing on the extraction, use, and management of underground water, were discussed and approved.

A committee was formed to oversee the completion of Phase One of the High Point Forebay under the 65 MGD additional water supply project. Board members stressed need for the Water Corporation to increase its revenue while ensuring the delivery of effective services to Karachi’s residents, as outlined in the Corporation Act.

The decision to raise water and sewage rates comes at a time when many Karachiites are already struggling to manage their household expenses, leading to widespread concerns about the impact of these increases on the city's population.