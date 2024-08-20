BLA terrorists involved in murder of DC Pangur killed in Mastung operation

RAWALPINDI – Security forces killed three terrorists of BLA during an intelligence based operation in Mastung district.

The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement said the operation was conducted on night between 18 and 19 August 2024.

The killed terrorists were involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area and were also responsible for martyrdom of Deputy Commissioner of Panjgur, Mr. Zakir Ali, on 12 August 2024.

Today’s operation has avenged the heinous act and has brought the perpetrators to justice.

Security forces of Pakistan in step with the Nation, remain determined to thwart attempts at sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan.

Earlier, Pakistani security forces thwarted an infiltration attempt by Khwarij al Fitna along the Pak-Afghan border in Bajaur District, ISPR said.

A statement issued by military's media wing said there was militants movement during night of August 18-19. In the resulting exchange of fire, five terrorists were killed, and three soldiers were martyred.

Insurgents attempted to cross the border but were intercepted by Pakistani troops, who engaged them effectively. As a result, five terrorists were killed, and four others were injured.

During the gun battle, three soldiers, Naik Inayat Khan (36, from District Khyber), Lance Naik Umer Hayat (35, from District Mansehra), and Sepoy Waqar Khan (25, from District Peshawar), embraced martyrdom.