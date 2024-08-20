Sindh announces home service for registration of vehicles [Check Fee Details]

KARACHI – The Sindh government has announced the launch of the home service for registration of vehicles across the province.

Sindh’s Information, Transport, and Excise Minister Sharjeel Memon made the announcement during a press conference.

He said the government fee for registration of the vehicle at the doorstep will be Rs10,000, adding that people can also get their biometric done at the home comfort.

“We are transitioning all processes to an online system,” he said while revealing that the provincial government generated Rs670 million in four hours by selling premium number plates.

He said next auction of premium number plates will be held in September 2024.

Sharjeel Memon also stated that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari inaugurated the CyberKnife surgery project on Monday.

These hospitals not only serve people from Sindh but also attract patients from across Pakistan. CyberKnife surgery is free in Sindh, whereas it costs over Rs20 million in the United States and around Rs18 million in New Zealand.

He also lamented over the criticism from some members of the Punjab government over the project. He said that negative politics have never been their approach.