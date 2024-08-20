Sindh announces home service for registration of vehicles [Check Fee Details]

KARACHI – The Sindh government has announced the launch of the home service for registration of vehicles across the province.
Sindh’s Information, Transport, and Excise Minister Sharjeel Memon made the announcement during a press conference.
He said the government fee for registration of the vehicle at the doorstep will be Rs10,000, adding that people can also get their biometric done at the home comfort.
“We are transitioning all processes to an online system,” he said while revealing that the provincial government generated Rs670 million in four hours by selling premium number plates.
He said next auction of premium number plates will be held in September 2024.
Sharjeel Memon also stated that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari inaugurated the CyberKnife surgery project on Monday.
These hospitals not only serve people from Sindh but also attract patients from across Pakistan. CyberKnife surgery is free in Sindh, whereas it costs over Rs20 million in the United States and around Rs18 million in New Zealand.
He also lamented over the criticism from some members of the Punjab government over the project. He said that negative politics have never been their approach.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on August 20, 2024 (Tuesday) in open market.
US dollar was quoted at 279.5 for buying and 280.4 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 306.4 and the selling rate is 308.6.
British Pound rate is 360 for buying, and 362.3 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.9 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.82.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.5
|280.4
|Euro
|EUR
|306.4
|308.6
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|360
|362.3
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.9
|76.32
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.82
|74.52
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|185.65
|189.25
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|734
|739.5
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202.65
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.29
|38.69
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.03
|40.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.97
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|905.45
|910.6
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.99
|59.59
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.34
|171.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.14
|26.44
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.4
|728.5
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.27
|26.57
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|319.5
|324.5
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
