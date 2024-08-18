Sindh launches scholarship program for Google Career Certificates in new digital skills initiative

KARACHI – Sindh government has launched scholarship program for Google Career Certificates to provide skills in IT support, data analytics, project management, and UX design.

In latest bid to advance digital skills among youth, Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah rolled out scholarship program that will award 1,000 Google Career Certificates to students at 10 public universities.

The scholarship will help local graduates in technology sector as the program was established through a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the Universities & Boards Department and Tech Valley.

This partnership is designed to distribute these important certifications to students in Sindh’s public higher education institutions.

The initiative promotes gender equality in technology education, with half of the scholarships set aside for female students. This joint effort by the government, educational institutions, and the tech industry aims to close the digital skills gap and better prepare Sindh’s youth for the evolving job market.

CM Shah termed IT skills crucial for young people seeking employment in an increasingly digital world and highlighted how the IT sector offers diverse skills and opportunities for remote work.

He said the goal of this program is to provide students with globally recognized IT certifications, boosting their international competitiveness.