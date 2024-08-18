Sindh launches scholarship program for Google Career Certificates in new digital skills initiative

KARACHI – Sindh government has launched scholarship program for Google Career Certificates to provide skills in IT support, data analytics, project management, and UX design.
In latest bid to advance digital skills among youth, Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah rolled out scholarship program that will award 1,000 Google Career Certificates to students at 10 public universities.
The scholarship will help local graduates in technology sector as the program was established through a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the Universities & Boards Department and Tech Valley.
This partnership is designed to distribute these important certifications to students in Sindh’s public higher education institutions.
The initiative promotes gender equality in technology education, with half of the scholarships set aside for female students. This joint effort by the government, educational institutions, and the tech industry aims to close the digital skills gap and better prepare Sindh’s youth for the evolving job market.
CM Shah termed IT skills crucial for young people seeking employment in an increasingly digital world and highlighted how the IT sector offers diverse skills and opportunities for remote work.
He said the goal of this program is to provide students with globally recognized IT certifications, boosting their international competitiveness.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal on August 18, 2024 in open market.
On Sunday, US dollar was being quoted at 279.6 for buying and 280.5 for selling. Euro’s buying rate moved down to 303.5 and selling rate was 305.70.
British Pound rate stayed at 357.9 for buying, and 360.1 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.95 and Saudi Riyal hovered around 73.85.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.60
|280.50
|Euro
|EUR
|303.50
|305.70
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|357.90
|360.10
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.95
|76.60
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.85
|74.60
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183.90
|187.40
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|738.10
|743.60
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202.90
|207.15
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.29
|38.69
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.03
|40.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|905.35
|910.50
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.75
|59.55
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.34
|171.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.14
|26.44
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.40
|728.50
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.00
|204.00
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.27
|26.57
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|319.50
|324.50
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
