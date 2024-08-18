FBR imposes Rs60,000 monthly advance tax on Karachi Traders Under Tajir Dost Scheme

KARACHI – Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) told traders in Karachi about new tax policy under Tajir Dost Scheme. This policy requires shopkeepers to pay Rs 60,000 in advance tax every month.

The new development sparked concerns within business community, particularly affecting electronics market.

Amid the enforcement of new tax, Karachi traders announced a nationwide strike set for August 28, demanding the cancellation of the Tajir Dost Scheme.

All Pakistan Anjuman-e-Tajiran, along with other trade groups, denounced scheme as unfair and are calling for a rollback of increased taxes on the export sector and revised income tax rates for salaried individuals and business owners.