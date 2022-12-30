Stuck in career Planning? These are the top sought after jobs in UAE for 2023

DUBAI- The job market in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has always been thriving owing to ease of business and a conducive entrepreneurial ecosystem that absorbs new investors each year.

The growth of private sector in the emirate has created tremendous oppurtunities not only for the residents but also for non-UAE nationals with a technical professional background.

Those with a rich experience in recruitment endorse the fact that jobs related to modern technologies like Data Science, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Big Data, Machine Learning, digital transformation, analysis, cybersecurity, and research will remain the most sought after jobs even in 2023.

The skills needed to perform these jobs include critical analysis, problem solving, and management and those who groom themselves accordingly will be able to reap the benefits in the long term. The Dubai Expo has also vetted this notion that the jobs of future belong to thise who keep on improving themselves and invest in their skills.

As UAE serves as the hub of job market for Asians as well as Europeans, following jobs are expected to be in high demand in future and those planning their career should keep them in mind.

These include:

Machine Learning Expert

Data Scientist

Psychologist

Cybersecurity Specialist

Researcher

Digital Transformer

Web Designer

Digital Marketing specialist

Automation Expert

Business Development Professional

Project Manager

Supply Chain Professional

Engineer

Technician