Stuck in career Planning? These are the top sought after jobs in UAE for 2023

DUBAI- The job market in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has always been thriving owing to ease of business and a conducive entrepreneurial ecosystem that absorbs new investors each year.
The growth of private sector in the emirate has created tremendous oppurtunities not only for the residents but also for non-UAE nationals with a technical professional background.
Those with a rich experience in recruitment endorse the fact that jobs related to modern technologies like Data Science, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Big Data, Machine Learning, digital transformation, analysis, cybersecurity, and research will remain the most sought after jobs even in 2023.
The skills needed to perform these jobs include critical analysis, problem solving, and management and those who groom themselves accordingly will be able to reap the benefits in the long term. The Dubai Expo has also vetted this notion that the jobs of future belong to thise who keep on improving themselves and invest in their skills.
As UAE serves as the hub of job market for Asians as well as Europeans, following jobs are expected to be in high demand in future and those planning their career should keep them in mind.
These include:
Machine Learning Expert
Data Scientist
Psychologist
Cybersecurity Specialist
Researcher
Digital Transformer
Web Designer
Digital Marketing specialist
Automation Expert
Business Development Professional
Project Manager
Supply Chain Professional
Engineer
Technician
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on December 30, 2022 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|233.5
|235.5
|Euro
|EUR
|260.4
|263
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|296.5
|299.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|68.5
|69.1
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|65
|65.6
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|155.5
|156.75
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|603.5
|608
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|168
|169.35
|China Yuan
|CNY
|32.51
|32.76
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|32.35
|32.70
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|28.99
|29.34
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.72
|2.80
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.3
|2.35
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|739
|744
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|50.95
|51.40
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|144
|145.2
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|22.43
|22.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|588.08
|592.50
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|61.75
|62.25
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|167.95
|169.25
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|21.78
|22.08
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|242.7
|244.45
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6.52
|6.62
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs183,400 on Friday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 156,680. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 142,530 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 163,950.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 183,400
|PKR 2,090
|Karachi
|PKR 183,400
|PKR 2,090
|Islamabad
|PKR 183,400
|PKR 2,090
|Peshawar
|PKR 183,400
|PKR 2,090
|Quetta
|PKR 183,400
|PKR 2,090
|Sialkot
|PKR 183,400
|PKR 2,090
|Attock
|PKR 183,400
|PKR 2,090
|Gujranwala
|PKR 183,400
|PKR 2,090
|Jehlum
|PKR 183,400
|PKR 2,090
|Multan
|PKR 183,400
|PKR 2,090
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 183,400
|PKR 2,090
|Gujrat
|PKR 183,400
|PKR 2,090
|Nawabshah
|PKR 183,400
|PKR 2,090
|Chakwal
|PKR 183,400
|PKR 2,090
|Hyderabad
|PKR 183,400
|PKR 2,090
|Nowshehra
|PKR 183,400
|PKR 2,090
|Sargodha
|PKR 183,400
|PKR 2,090
|Faisalabad
|PKR 183,400
|PKR 2,090
|Mirpur
|PKR 183,400
|PKR 2,090
Copyright ©2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.