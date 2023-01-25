Search

Designer Wardha Saleem unveils stunning bridal gown for Ushna Shah

03:55 PM | 25 Jan, 2023
Designer Wardha Saleem unveils stunning bridal gown for Ushna Shah
Source: Ushna Shah (Instagram)

Lollywood diva and bride-to-be Ushna Shah is about to make a grand entrance in her one-of-a-kind bridal ensemble created by none other than the renowned designer Wardha Saleem.

Fans can only imagine the excitement and anticipation as the Bashir Momin actress unveiled her stunning look for the first time. Will it be a fairytale-worthy gown or a modern masterpiece? One thing's for sure, fashion enthusiasts are in for a treat as the bride-to-be makes her way down the runway.

Earlier, the Balaa star had announced engagement with her boyfriend, Hamza Amin. Sharing a carousel of pictures on Instagram, Shah wrote, "Meet my missing puzzle piece, Hamza Amin."

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ushna Shah (@ushnashah)

On the work front, Ushna Shah's drama serial Habs has been receiving a mind-boggling response from TV viewers and social media users. With many loving the drama, there are some who are criticising it for various reasons.

