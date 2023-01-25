Designer Wardha Saleem unveils stunning bridal gown for Ushna Shah

Lollywood diva and bride-to-be Ushna Shah is about to make a grand entrance in her one-of-a-kind bridal ensemble created by none other than the renowned designer Wardha Saleem.
Fans can only imagine the excitement and anticipation as the Bashir Momin actress unveiled her stunning look for the first time. Will it be a fairytale-worthy gown or a modern masterpiece? One thing's for sure, fashion enthusiasts are in for a treat as the bride-to-be makes her way down the runway.
Earlier, the Balaa star had announced engagement with her boyfriend, Hamza Amin. Sharing a carousel of pictures on Instagram, Shah wrote, "Meet my missing puzzle piece, Hamza Amin."
On the work front, Ushna Shah's drama serial Habs has been receiving a mind-boggling response from TV viewers and social media users. With many loving the drama, there are some who are criticising it for various reasons.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 25, 2023 (Wednesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|237.65
|240.4
|Euro
|EUR
|270.5
|273
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|309
|312
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|69
|69.7
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|66.4
|67.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|174
|175.25
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|614.77
|619.27
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|186
|187.35
|China Yuan
|CNY
|34.02
|34.27
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|33.75
|34.1
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|29.52
|29.87
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.81
|2.89
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.54
|2.58
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|756.69
|761.69
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|52.59
|53.04
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|148.33
|149.53
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|22.43
|22.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|600.37
|604.87
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|63.5
|64
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|178
|179.3
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|21.78
|22.08
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|250.23
|251.98
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6.98
|7.08
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs189,650 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs162,600.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs149,250 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 172,300.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 189,650
|PKR 2,060
|Karachi
|PKR 189,650
|PKR 2,060
|Islamabad
|PKR 189,650
|PKR 2,060
|Peshawar
|PKR 189,650
|PKR 2,060
|Quetta
|PKR 189,650
|PKR 2,060
|Sialkot
|PKR 189,650
|PKR 2,060
|Attock
|PKR 189,650
|PKR 2,060
|Gujranwala
|PKR 189,650
|PKR 2,060
|Jehlum
|PKR 189,650
|PKR 2,060
|Multan
|PKR 189,650
|PKR 2,060
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 189,650
|PKR 2,060
|Gujrat
|PKR 189,650
|PKR 2,060
|Nawabshah
|PKR 189,650
|PKR 2,060
|Chakwal
|PKR 189,650
|PKR 2,060
|Hyderabad
|PKR 189,650
|PKR 2,060
|Nowshehra
|PKR 189,650
|PKR 2,060
|Sargodha
|PKR 189,650
|PKR 2,060
|Faisalabad
|PKR 189,650
|PKR 2,060
|Mirpur
|PKR 189,650
|PKR 2,060
