HBL takes centre stage at IAMTN Summit in Dubai

KARACHI - HBL, the leading player in the country’s remittance flows, partnered with the International Association of Money Transfer Networks (IAMTN) Summit in Dubai this week.

The IAMTN Annual Summit gathers professionals, thought leaders, and innovators in the financial services industry to discuss challenges, initiatives, and opportunities in the realm of international money transfers and remittances. IAMTN is the only global trade association that represents the cross-border payments industry.

Speaking at the session as a key speaker, Sagheer Mufti, Chief Operating Officer – HBL, said, “HBL is committed to innovating and transforming the cross-border payments landscape. Interoperability is the key to unlocking the full potential of cross-border remittances. By breaking down silos and enabling seamless integration between different payment systems, we can create a more efficient and inclusive financial landscape and serve our clients better.”