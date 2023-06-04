Taher Shah to begin his "new era"

Pakistani music artist, Taher Shah, whose striking and visually capturing music vidoes and flabbergasting lyrics have made him an icon, recently announced his latest project with a cryptic social media post.
Shah’s management team took to Twitter to announce the news, revealing that an upcoming project will potentially release on June 10. What's more interesting is that Shah is eager to embark on a journey marking the beginning of a new era for the artist.
The tweet was followed by an image listing Shah's previous releases also mentioning “Humanity Love.”
In 2020, Shah released a music video for Farishta, a song dedicated to the innocence and purity of children, however, critics believed that Farishta was a lyrical translation of the singer's previous song Angel.
"THE BEGINNING OF A NEW ERA OF TAHER SHAH," the tweet read.
"Project update 10-06-2023" it added.
Shah rose to international fame and became an internet sensation with his debut song and music video, Eye to Eye, which was released in 2013. The song, expressing love through direct eye contact, garnered millions of views and quickly went viral. Shah’s distinctive appearance and his unique vocals created a sense of fascination and intrigue that has persisted ever since.
First gaining international recognition with his cringe-turned-icon song, Eye to Eye, Shah paved a separate league for himself. In 2016, he released a song with a music video of Angel, projecting Shah as “mankind’s angel.”
