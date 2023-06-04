Search

Immigration

Its official! Roosevelt Hotel leased for three years and here's how much Pakistan will earn

Web Desk 11:30 PM | 4 Jun, 2023
Its official! Roosevelt Hotel leased for three years and here's how much Pakistan will earn
Caption: File Photo

ISLAMABAD - The government of Pakistan has confirmed that it has leased the famous Roosevelt Hotel in New York for three years.

Minister for Railways and Aviation Khawaja Saad Rafique confirmed on Sunday that the precious asset of the PIA Roosevelt Hotel, New York has been leased out for three years.

Addressing a news conference, the Minister said the agreement will generate a revenue of 220 million dollars and under this agreement, 1,250 rooms of the hotel have been leased.

He expressed regret that the previous government had made the decision to run the Roosevelt Hotel through a public-private partnership, adding that the hotel was closed during the covid-19 pandemic.

The minister further said that the airports in Pakistan will be outsourced, however, no employee of the civil aviation authority will be sacked.

'Outsourcing will be done through competitive bidding,' he added.

The Roosevelt Hotel deal is significant in terms of the location of the facility and the opportunities the city provides to the visitors and residents. New York City, the iconic metropolis that never sleeps, is a vibrant and bustling hub of culture, business, and diversity. With its towering skyscrapers, world-famous landmarks like Times Square and Central Park, and thriving arts and entertainment scene, the city captivates visitors from around the globe.

From the bright lights of Broadway to the trendy neighborhoods of Brooklyn, New York City offers multiple experiences to suit every taste. Its renowned museums, such as the Metropolitan Museum of Art and the Museum of Modern Art, showcase centuries of artistic brilliance and become the reason for many globetrotters to pay visit to the city.

The Roosevelt Hotel can serve as the best facility for visitors who have other options available in the city but those are much more expensive.  Besides, the government of Pakistan can also earn some bucks through the deal to shore up its economic reserves which are falling with each passing day.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Immigration

Seized PIA plane in Malaysia to be brought back soon, confirms official

12:29 AM | 3 Jun, 2023

Edinburgh ready to impose tourist tax and here's how tourism would be affected

11:21 PM | 2 Jun, 2023

Canada launches first-ever category based selection for Express Entry and these professionals would benefit

12:23 AM | 2 Jun, 2023

Australia Skilled Worker Visa: Here's detailed guide on eligibility and other conditions for applying

11:32 PM | 1 Jun, 2023

Pakistani Hajj pilgrims to get free medical treatment: Read details here

08:30 PM | 1 Jun, 2023

US increases visa fee for Pakistani applicants: Here is the revised fee for each visa category

04:30 PM | 31 May, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

US State Department officially clarifies travel advisory for overseas ...

11:45 PM | 4 Jun, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – June 4, 2023

09:18 AM | 4 Jun, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on June 4, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on June 4, 2023 (Sunday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 298.9 302.15
Euro EUR 321 325
UK Pound Sterling GBP 375.5 380
U.A.E Dirham AED 82 83
Saudi Riyal SAR 80 81.2
Australian Dollar AUD 202 204
Bahrain Dinar BHD 758.24 766.24
Canadian Dollar CAD 228 230
China Yuan CNY 40.18 40.58
Danish Krone DKK 41.16 41.56
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.39 36.74
Indian Rupee INR 3.45 3.56
Japanese Yen JPY 2 2.08
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 927 936
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.94 62.54
New Zealand Dollar NZD 173.16 175.16
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.67 25.97
Omani Riyal OMR 740.5 748.5
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.37 79.07
Singapore Dollar SGD 220 222
Swedish Korona SEK 26.36 26.66
Swiss Franc CHF 314.07 316.57
Thai Bhat THB 8.21 8.36

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – June 4, 2023

Gold Rate In Pakistan Today:

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 230,800 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs197,190.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs180,756 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 210,832.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan: Lahore, Karachi, Islamabad

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 230,800 PKR 2125
Karachi PKR 230,800 PKR 2125
Islamabad PKR 230,800 PKR 2125
Peshawar PKR 230,800 PKR 2125
Quetta PKR 230,800 PKR 2125
Sialkot PKR 230,800 PKR 2125
Attock PKR 230,800 PKR 2125
Gujranwala PKR 230,800 PKR 2125
Jehlum PKR 230,800 PKR 2125
Multan PKR 230,800 PKR 2125
Bahawalpur PKR 230,800 PKR 2125
Gujrat PKR 230,800 PKR 2125
Nawabshah PKR 230,800 PKR 2125
Chakwal PKR 230,800 PKR 2125
Hyderabad PKR 230,800 PKR 2125
Nowshehra PKR 230,800 PKR 2125
Sargodha PKR 232,500 PKR 2125
Faisalabad PKR 232,500 PKR 2125
Mirpur PKR 232,500 PKR 2125

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Imran Riaz Khan | Family | Age | Father & Wife [Complete Biography]

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: