China exploring resumption of visa-free entry for another Asian country

Web Desk
03:05 PM | 29 Jan, 2024
BEIJING - The government of China is exploring the possibility of resuming the facility of visa-free entry for citizens from Japan.

In a recent announcement, China's foreign ministry expressed its intention to thoroughly consider reinstating a prior visa-free arrangement for Japanese travelers visiting China.

Wang Wenbin, the spokesperson for the Chinese foreign ministry, confirmed that the country would deliberate upon the proposal 'seriously'.

The minister also urged Japan to collaborate with Beijing in facilitating smoother cross-border travel between the two nations.

Responding to a journalist's inquiry about the delay in reinstating the visa-free policy, Wang emphasized that China is actively exploring the possibility.

Before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Japanese citizens enjoyed a visa-free privilege, allowing them a 14-day stay in China; however, the relaxation has not been resumed.

The suspension of visa-free facility for Japanese comes despite the fact that China is easing visa restrictions for citizens from different countries.

On Sunday, China inked a visa-free agreement with Thailand under which the citizens would be able to enter China without the need for a visa on a permanent basis from March this year.

China's visa relations also expanded to France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, and Spain last year as citizens of these countries have been allowed to enter China visa-free for stays of up to 15 days without having to undergo visa procedures.

China has also announced plans aimed at facilitating travel from Switzerland and Ireland

Web Desk

