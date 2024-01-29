LGP price slashed by Rs20 per kg

ISLAMABAD – The price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) was slashed by Rs20 per kilogramme after relations between Pakistan and Iran normalised.
LGP Distributors Association Chairman Irfan Khokhar said the per kg price of the LPG has been decreased to Rs280 from previous rate of Rs300/kg.
Similarly, the prices of domestic cylinder of 11.8kg and commercial cylinder have been decreased by Rs230 and Rs900, respectively, he said, adding that further dip is expected in the LGP prices.
He said thaw in Pak-Iran ties had failed the plans designed by the LPG mafia to earn more profits.
In a major development, Iranian Foreign Minister Dr Hossein Amir Abdollahian arrived in Pakistan on January 29, 2024, as Islamabad and Tehran are taking steps to de-escalate tensions after military strikes.
Abdollahian reached Islamabad on Sunday night, a day after nine Pakistanis were gunned down in Iran’s Sikran by unidentified attackers. The foreign dignitary is leading high-level political, military, and security delegation that landed at Nur Khan Air Force Base in the garrison city of Rawalpindi.
Pakistan MoFA officias as well as the Iranian ambassador to Pakistan welcomed top Iranian members.
During their visit to Islamabad, the Iranian minister and his team members will interact with Pakistani counterpart Jalil Abbas Jilani and other top officials to address regional security and other issues.
Pakistani rupee remained stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on January 29, 2024 (Monday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279 for buying and 281.45 for selling.
On Monday, Euro stands at 303 for buying and 306 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 356.5 for buying, and 359.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.6.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279
|281.45
|Euro
|EUR
|303
|306
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356.5
|359.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.6
|77.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.6
|75.6
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182
|183.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|744.55
|752.55
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.32
|39.72
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.7
|41.1
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.81
|36.16
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|909.71
|918.71
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.36
|59.96
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.83
|172.83
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.54
|26.84
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|727.19
|735.19
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.91
|77.61
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.75
|27.05
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|322.7
|325.2
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.71
|8.86
