LGP price slashed by Rs20 per kg

ISLAMABAD – The price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) was slashed by Rs20 per kilogramme after relations between Pakistan and Iran normalised.

LGP Distributors Association Chairman Irfan Khokhar said the per kg price of the LPG has been decreased to Rs280 from previous rate of Rs300/kg.

Similarly, the prices of domestic cylinder of 11.8kg and commercial cylinder have been decreased by Rs230 and Rs900, respectively, he said, adding that further dip is expected in the LGP prices.

He said thaw in Pak-Iran ties had failed the plans designed by the LPG mafia to earn more profits.

In a major development, Iranian Foreign Minister Dr Hossein Amir Abdollahian arrived in Pakistan on January 29, 2024, as Islamabad and Tehran are taking steps to de-escalate tensions after military strikes.

Abdollahian reached Islamabad on Sunday night, a day after nine Pakistanis were gunned down in Iran’s Sikran by unidentified attackers. The foreign dignitary is leading high-level political, military, and security delegation that landed at Nur Khan Air Force Base in the garrison city of Rawalpindi.

Pakistan MoFA officias as well as the Iranian ambassador to Pakistan welcomed top Iranian members.

During their visit to Islamabad, the Iranian minister and his team members will interact with Pakistani counterpart Jalil Abbas Jilani and other top officials to address regional security and other issues.