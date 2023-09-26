SBP announces banking holiday on Sept 29

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Tuesday announced a public holiday on September 29 on the occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi.

This means that all banks and SBP centres will be closed on that day.

The SBP in a statement on September 26 informed the public about the public holiday.

The statement said that the decision to declare a public holiday on September 29 was taken in accordance with the government's decision to declare a public holiday on that day for Eid Milad-un-Nabi.

Eid Milad-un-Nabi is a Muslim holiday that commemorates the birth of the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him).