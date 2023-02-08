Search

Sarwat Gilani reveals Karan Johar lauded her work in ‘Churails’

Web Desk 11:15 PM | 8 Feb, 2023
Source: Instagram

Sarwat Gilani, an accomplished actress in Lollywood, has earned recognition for her outstanding performance in the international film Joyland. She has solidified her place among the leading actresses in the entertainment industry. Her stunning portrayal has created a buzz, earning her high praise from critics.

Recently in a podcast with Freiha Altaf, Sarwat Gilani revealed that her performance in the show 'Churails' was highly praised and received a message of admiration from Karan Johar from India.

The 40-year-old revealed that she and her husband Fahad Mirza had the opportunity to meet Johar during their return trip from Rome and took a bunch of selfies together. When he reached out to her and expressed his admiration for her work, she was overjoyed. She reminded him of their previous meeting, which made her even happier that he remembered.

 https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2023-02-08/1675855638-5687.jpg

Gilani entered showbiz with Dil Ki Madham Boliyan in 2005, and later starred in Malal. She has many hit projects, including Azar Ki Ayegi Baraat, Jawani Phir Nahi Aani and Meri Zaat Zarra-e-Benishan.

Sarwat Gilani takes a stand against online trolls

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

