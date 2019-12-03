Pakistan earns over $203 million by exporting transport services
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan earned $203.105 million by providing different transport services in various countries during the first quarter of current financial year (2019-20) as compared to the corresponding period of last year.
This shows decrease of 0.95 percent as compared to $205.050 million earned through provision of services during the corresponding period of fiscal year (2018-19), Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.
During the period under review, the exports of air transport witnessed an increase of 3.74 percent by going up from $179.080 million last year to $185.775 million during July-September (2019-20).
Among the air transport services, the exports of passengers services increased by 20.77 percent, from $94.720 million to $114.390 million, whereas the exports of freight services also grew by 31.39 percent, from $3.950 million to $5.190 million.
The exports of sea transport services declined by 50.22 percent, by going down from $13.440 million last year to $6.690 million this year.
Among the sea transport services, the exports of freight services witnessed decrease of 8.33 percent by declining from $4.200 million last year to $3.850 million whereas the exports of other sea transport services also decreased by 69.26 percent from $9.240 million to $2.840 million this year, the PBS data revealed.
Meanwhile, the exports of road transport services during the period under review witnessed a decline of 17.14 percent by going down from $11.320 million to $9.380 million during this year, it added.
Among the road transport services, the exports of freight services increased by 4.34 percent, from $8.990 million to $9.380 million during current year, while the export of postal and courier services also increased by 4.13 percent, from $1.210 million to $1.260 million, the data revealed.
