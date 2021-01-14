UK pushes India to end all curbs in occupied Kashmir

08:17 PM | 14 Jan, 2021
UK pushes India to end all curbs in occupied Kashmir
Share

LONDON – The United Kingdom has asked India to lift all restrictions imposed in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) and allow a team from its High Commission in Delhi to visit the occupied valley for a first-hand assessment of the situation.

The demand has been made by the UK Secretary of State for Justice Robert Buckland while replying to a debate on the “political situation in Kashmir” in the Westminster Hall.

The debate was tabled by Labour Party MP Sarah Owen. 

Responding to the debate, the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office Minister, Nigel Adams said the situation in Kashmir remains an issue for India and Pakistan and it should be resolved according to the wishes of Kashmiri people.

Owen while lashing out at lockdown imposed by Indian government said that the restrictions have not been implemented for safety purposes but for strengthening its illegal occupation. 

She lamented that Muslims are being restricted from going to hospitals while Kashmiri women and girls are being raped by occupant forces. 

He said, “Kashmiris' freedom of speech online is suffocated to the point that any criticism against the Indian govt, risks terrorism charges”.

John Speller, another UK MP, said: "This is not a matter of left or right. This is a matter of right and wrong.

"We are not against India. It is a massive country...with limitless potential. But that does not mean we shouldn't hold the Indian govt to account for its abusive behaviour, esp in #Kashmir”.

John Speller MP rightly states that the removal of autonomy of Kashmir is specific to trying to change the demographics on the ground to change the result of any possible future referendum.

'Shopian operation' – Uproar after Indian army ... 12:19 AM | 12 Jan, 2021

NEW DELHI – An Indian army captain was charged with killing three Kashmiri civilians in a staged encounter in ...

More From This Category
New Life Developers, DHA Lahore join hands for ...
09:08 PM | 14 Jan, 2021
COVID-19 – PIA suspends flight operation to ...
08:58 PM | 14 Jan, 2021
Pakistan Air Force chief vows to boost ...
08:21 PM | 14 Jan, 2021
Rare sight as WWF spots 50 Himalayan ibex in ...
07:21 PM | 14 Jan, 2021
Three officers of Pakistan Navy promoted to rear ...
06:29 PM | 14 Jan, 2021
Three Pakistani soldiers embrace martyrdom, IED ...
05:47 PM | 14 Jan, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
TikTok star Alishba Anjum to make music video debut in Sarmad Qadeer's 'Ishq'
08:50 PM | 14 Jan, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr