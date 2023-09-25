Maya Ali performs Umrah with family, shares heartwarming pictures

Maya Ali, the beloved icon of Lollywood, has not only captivated audiences with her stellar acting skills but also dazzled them with her impeccable fashion sense.

Her journey in the entertainment industry began in 2012, and since then, she has captivated audiences with her outstanding performances. Her debut drama, "Durre Shehwar," marked the inception of her remarkable career. However, this was just the beginning of a journey that would lead her to become one of Pakistan's most beloved actresses.

Beyond her on-screen achievements, Ali recently embarked on a spiritually enriching journey to perform Umrah with her family including her mother, her brother Afnan Qureshi, her sister-in-law, and her adorable little niece, Anabiya and she shared the precious moments from this pilgrimage with her fans.

She penned a heartfelt note saying, "Alhamdulillah for all HIS blessings ???? We all were planning to perform Umrah together for so long and finally ALLAH has answered all our prayers. May ALLAH give everyone a chance to visit this Holy place Ameen ????"

Many fans congratulated her and sent their prayers as well.

On the work front, Ali is currently seen in Yunhi alongside Bilal Ashraf.