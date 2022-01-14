SnackVideo, Likee register with Pakistan's telecom sector regulator
Some social media companies have registered with the Pakistan Telecommunications Authority (PTA) for the first time under the "Removal and Blocking of Unlawful Online Content (Procedure, Oversight and Safeguards) Rules, 2021".

These companies include Joyo Technology Pakistan Pvt Ltd and BIGO Service Pakistan Pvt Ltd, commonly known as the popular video-sharing applications Snack Video and Live/Likee, respectively.

According to a statement issued by the PTA on Friday, "significant social media companies are required to register with the PTA" under the aforementioned set of rules.

A ceremony was held at the PTA Headquarters in Islamabad for the registration process, where these companies were awarded registration certificates.

The event was attended by the PTA chairman, senior officials and members besides representatives of the newly registered companies.

The step has been taken in a bid to keep a check on the content shared on the video-sharing apps as well as to control any "morally inappropriate content" on the platforms.

