Pakistan Army chief expresses his deep respect for Christian community

Stresses inter-faith harmony in a meeting with a delegation of Pakistani Christians
RAWALPINDI – Dr. Azad Marshall, Moderator and President Bishops (Church of Pakistan and Bishop of Raiwind), along with 13 members’ delegation of Christian community, called on Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir at General Headquarters on Monday.
They discussed matters of mutual interest, religious and inter-faith harmony during the meeting, according to a statement by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR). COAS Asim lauded the contributions of Pakistani Christians in national development, including promotion of quality education, healthcare and philanthropic services and outstanding role played by them for the defence of the motherland.
The top military commander expressed deep respect for Christian community and stressed upon the need for promoting greater interfaith harmony in society in order to follow Quaid's true vision of a united and progressive Pakistan.
Gen Asim emphasised “Islam is a religion of peace and there is no space for intolerance and extremism in Islam and society. No one can be allowed to take law in his own hands in a civilised society”.
The delegation acknowledged Pakistan Army's efforts in combatting terrorism and providing secure environment to the minorities in the country. They appreciated Army Chief’s gesture as an inspiration for Pakistani minorities to take greater and more active part in nation building and in restoring their faith in a cohesive and tolerant society.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 25, 2023 (Monday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|292
|295.15
|Euro
|EUR
|317
|317
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|372.5
|376
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|81.5
|82.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|78.55
|79.3
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|198
|200
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|781.13
|789.13
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|220
|222.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.22
|40.62
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.35
|42.75
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|317
|320
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|37.93
|38.28
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.92
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|951.03
|960.03
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.62
|63.22
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|174.23
|176.23
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.87
|28.17
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|762.72
|770.72
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|80.69
|81.39
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|217
|219
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.62
|26.92
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|325.12
|327.62
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.31
|8.46
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 214,700 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs184,070.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs168,730 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs196,807.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 214,700
|PKR 2,590
|Karachi
|PKR 214,700
|PKR 2,590
|Islamabad
|PKR 214,700
|PKR 2,590
|Peshawar
|PKR 214,700
|PKR 2,590
|Quetta
|PKR 214,700
|PKR 2,590
|Sialkot
|PKR 214,700
|PKR 2,590
|Attock
|PKR 214,700
|PKR 2,590
|Gujranwala
|PKR 214,700
|PKR 2,590
|Jehlum
|PKR 214,700
|PKR 2,590
|Multan
|PKR 214,700
|PKR 2,590
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 214,700
|PKR 2,590
|Gujrat
|PKR 214,700
|PKR 2,590
|Nawabshah
|PKR 214,700
|PKR 2,590
|Chakwal
|PKR 214,700
|PKR 2,590
|Hyderabad
|PKR 214,700
|PKR 2,590
|Nowshehra
|PKR 214,700
|PKR 2,590
|Sargodha
|PKR 214,700
|PKR 2,590
|Faisalabad
|PKR 214,700
|PKR 2,590
|Mirpur
|PKR 214,700
|PKR 2,590
