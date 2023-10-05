PITB organizes training sessions on Irrigation Revenue Collection System

LAHORE – The Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) conducted comprehensive training sessions on the Irrigation Revenue Collection (IRC) Application, previously known as e-Abiana System, for Board of Revenue staff from Sept 18 to Sept 28, 2023.

Two delegations from the PITB IT-Operations team delivered the training sessions in South and North Punjab regions. The team sent to the North Punjab region was led by Program Manager Muhammad Ali Mustafa who delivered the training on IRC application in Bahawalpur, Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan and Lahore Divisions. PITB Program Officer Shahbaz Ahmed and Assistant Program Officer Adnan Khan delivered the training in South Punjab’s Sahiwal, Gujranwala, Faisalabad and Sargodha Divisions.

The IRC application has been particularly designed for the efficient collection of Abiana by the Lumberdars and the Revenue staff. The training sessions were attended by staff members of the Board of Revenue from all districts of the concerned Divisions. Assistant Commissioners Revenue, Senior Network Administrators (SNAs), Wasil Baqis and Revenue Patwaris were also among the attendees.

The overall aim of the training was to equip the participants with the knowledge and skills required to effectively utilize the IRC application and ensure smooth collection of the e-Abiana by the Revenue staff.