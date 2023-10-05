Search

Technology

PITB organizes training sessions on Irrigation Revenue Collection System

Web Desk
07:41 PM | 5 Oct, 2023
PITB organizes training sessions on Irrigation Revenue Collection System

LAHORE – The Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) conducted comprehensive training sessions on the Irrigation Revenue Collection (IRC) Application, previously known as e-Abiana System, for Board of Revenue staff from Sept 18 to Sept 28, 2023.

Two delegations from the PITB IT-Operations team delivered the training sessions in South and North Punjab regions. The team sent to the North Punjab region was led by Program Manager Muhammad Ali Mustafa who delivered the training on IRC application in Bahawalpur, Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan and Lahore Divisions. PITB Program Officer Shahbaz Ahmed and Assistant Program Officer Adnan Khan delivered the training in South Punjab’s Sahiwal, Gujranwala, Faisalabad and Sargodha Divisions.

The IRC application has been particularly designed for the efficient collection of Abiana by the Lumberdars and the Revenue staff. The training sessions were attended by staff members of the Board of Revenue from all districts of the concerned Divisions. Assistant Commissioners Revenue, Senior Network Administrators (SNAs), Wasil Baqis and Revenue Patwaris were also among the attendees. 

The overall aim of the training was to equip the participants with the knowledge and skills required to effectively utilize the IRC application and ensure smooth collection of the e-Abiana by the Revenue staff.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Technology

05:36 PM | 14 Sep, 2023

Registration open for PITB's training program for women empowerment ...

02:24 PM | 26 Aug, 2023

e-Rozgar Training Program 2023 | Eligibility, Courses & the Process ...

06:25 PM | 18 Aug, 2023

PTA & PITB inaugurate Lahore IXP to boost digital connectivity

06:18 PM | 11 Aug, 2023

PITB's developed Intelligent Project Automation System launched

01:41 PM | 4 Aug, 2023

PITB’s Whizkids summer camp concludes with a graduation ceremony

07:25 PM | 19 Jul, 2023

Pakistan, Azerbaijan to set up training programme for ICT specialists

Advertisement

Latest

08:43 PM | 5 Oct, 2023

Norwegian author Jon Fosse wins Nobel Prize 2023 in Literature

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 5 Oct, 2023

Daily horoscope - 5 October, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on October 5, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on October 5, 2023 (Thursday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 282.15 285.15
Euro EUR 297 300
UK Pound Sterling GBP 346.5 350
U.A.E Dirham AED 78.2 79
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.25 76
Australian Dollar AUD 180.2 182
Bahrain Dinar BHD 766 774
Canadian Dollar CAD 210 212
China Yuan CNY 39.62 40.02
Danish Krone DKK 40.55 40.95
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.74 37.09
Indian Rupee INR 3.46 3.57
Japanese Yen JPY 1.55 1.62
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 931.36 940.36
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.27 61.87
New Zealand Dollar NZD 171.55 173.55
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.92 27.22
Omani Riyal OMR 748.35 756.35
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 79.03 79.73
Singapore Dollar SGD 206 208
Swedish Korona SEK 26.34 26.64
Swiss Franc CHF 313.85 316.35
Thai Bhat THB 7.79 7.94

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today – October 5, 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 192,000 on Thursday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 164,610.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs168,730 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs196,807.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Today Gold Price in Pakistan - 5 October 2023

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 192,000 PKR 2,292
Karachi PKR 192,000 PKR 2,292
Islamabad PKR 192,000 PKR 2,292
Peshawar PKR 192,000 PKR 2,292
Quetta PKR 192,000 PKR 2,292
Sialkot PKR 192,000 PKR 2,292
Attock PKR 192,000 PKR 2,292
Gujranwala PKR 192,000 PKR 2,292
Jehlum PKR 192,000 PKR 2,292
Multan PKR 192,000 PKR 2,292
Bahawalpur PKR 192,000 PKR 2,292
Gujrat PKR 192,000 PKR 2,292
Nawabshah PKR 192,000 PKR 2,292
Chakwal PKR 192,000 PKR 2,292
Hyderabad PKR 192,000 PKR 2,292
Nowshehra PKR 192,000 PKR 2,292
Sargodha PKR 192,000 PKR 2,292
Faisalabad PKR 192,000 PKR 2,292
Mirpur PKR 192,000 PKR 2,292

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Kinza Hashmi

Fawad Khan

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa

Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir

Mahira Khan

Mehwish Hayat biography | Age, Family, and Awards

Elon Musk's biography | Age, Wife, Net Worth, and Achievements

Dr Umar Saif | Family, Education, and Career

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: