Search

ad
Immigration

Saudi Arabia introduces multi-entry e-visa for Umrah pilgrims from this country

Web Desk
04:17 PM | 28 Feb, 2024
Saudi Arabia introduces multi-entry e-visa for Umrah pilgrims from this country

RIYADH - In a bid to enhance the pilgrimage experience for citizens of Azerbaijan, the government of Saudi Arabia has announced the introduction of a one-year multi-entry E-Visa.

Taufiq bin Fauzan Al Rabia, the Minister of Hajj and Umrah of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia confirmed the development during a meeting with President Ilham Aliyev in Baku.

The move comes as a relief for the citizens of Azerbaijan and underscores Saudi Arabia's commitment to improving services for pilgrims in line with 'Saudi Arabia: Vision 2030'.

The newly introduced E-Visa system allows Azerbaijani pilgrims to secure their visa through the VISITSAUDI portal or upon arrival, enabling a stay of up to 90 days.

This initiative aims to streamline the process of visiting the Holy Mosques, ensuring pilgrims can focus on their spiritual journey without having to deal with complex visa procedures.

Minister Al Rabia emphasized the Saudi government's dedication to developing digital services that enhance the pilgrimage experience, making it more accessible and enriching for Muslims worldwide.

The discussions between Minister Al Rabia and President Aliyev also touched upon broader diplomatic engagements, including exchanges with other countries such as Georgia and Switzerland, highlighting the international dimension of pilgrimage management and diplomatic relations.

The introduction of the E-Visa for Azerbaijani pilgrims reflects Saudi Arabia's approach in leveraging technology to enrich the Umrah experience. This initiative aims not only to make spiritual journeys more accessible but also to enrich the cultural experiences of pilgrims. As efforts to streamline pilgrimage procedures continue, Saudi Arabia reinforces its role as a custodian of the two Holy Mosques, welcoming Muslims from across the globe.

This significant development promises a more accessible and spiritually enriching Umrah experience for Azerbaijani citizens, signaling a new chapter in the facilitation of the pilgrimage journey. 

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Immigration

04:17 PM | 28 Feb, 2024

Saudi Arabia introduces multi-entry e-visa for Umrah pilgrims from ...

09:05 PM | 27 Feb, 2024

South Africa to slash work permit processing time

08:44 PM | 27 Feb, 2024

Work Permit base wage rises as New Zealand promulgates fresh laws

06:16 PM | 27 Feb, 2024

Saudi Arabia provides major relief to Palestinian pilgrims with ...

06:05 PM | 27 Feb, 2024

Spain's popular attraction might be charging tourists soon

09:55 PM | 26 Feb, 2024

VIDEO: Unruly Pakistani passenger arrested after ruckus on flight

Immigration

03:29 PM | 26 Feb, 2024

How to perform Umrah with children? Saudi Arabia issues guidelines ...

03:52 PM | 26 Feb, 2024

Sri Lanka sets deadline for tourists from two countries to depart: ...

03:40 PM | 26 Feb, 2024

Passport offices to stay open on weekends for Hajj pilgrims

Advertisement

Latest

04:33 PM | 28 Feb, 2024

Leaked audio reveals Sindh governor's fears about alliance with PML-N, PPP

Gold & Silver

03:11 PM | 27 Feb, 2024

Gold continues upward trend in Pakistan

Forex

Rupee exchange rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 28 Feb 2024

Pakistani currency remains momentum against US dollar in the open market on February 28, 2024 (Wednesday).

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar moves up and currently hovers at 282 for buying and 282.25 for selling.

Euro currently stands at 303.1 for buying and 306.1 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 351.6 for buying, and 355.1 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.1 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.25.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 28 Feb 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 282 282.25
Euro EUR 303.1 306.1
UK Pound Sterling GBP 351.6 355.1
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.1 76.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.25 75.05
Australian Dollar AUD 181.1 183.1
Bahrain Dinar BHD 742.91 750.91
Canadian Dollar CAD 207.1 209.1
China Yuan CNY 38.87 39.27
Danish Krone DKK 40.61 41
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.75 36.1
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.10 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 905.46 914.46
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.5 59.1
New Zealand Dollar NZD 173.05 175.05
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.41 26.71
Omani Riyal OMR 725.54 733.54
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.74 77.44
Singapore Dollar SGD 207.15 209.15
Swedish Korona SEK 27.04 27.34
Swiss Franc CHF 317 319.5
Thai Bhat THB 7.76 7.91

Horoscope

08:24 AM | 28 Feb, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 28th February, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: