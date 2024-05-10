Search

UNGA says State of Palestine qualified to become UN member

Web Desk
08:46 PM | 10 May, 2024
UNGA says State of Palestine qualified to become UN member
UN General Assembly determines that the State of Palestine is qualified and should be admitted as a member to the United Nations.

A UN General Assembly session on a resolution about “rights and privileges” for Palestine began on Friday. The session called on the Security Council to favourably reconsider Palestine’s request to become the 194th member of the UN.

More to follow...

