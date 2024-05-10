Search

Azlan Shah Cup: Pakistan remain unbeaten as match against New Zealand ends in draw

08:24 PM | 10 May, 2024
Pakistan on Friday managed to secure a draw against New Zealand, maintaining their undefeated streak in the 30th Azlan Shah Hockey Cup tournament. 

The match, held in Ipoh city, Malaysia, marked Pakistan's fifth appearance, with the game concluding in a stalemate and each team earning a point, as confirmed by the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF).

Leading the 18-member squad is senior player Ammad Shakeel, with Abu Bakr serving as vice-captain. As for the standings, Japan currently holds the top spot with 13 points, followed by Pakistan in second with 11 points. New Zealand occupies third place with seven points, while Malaysia trails closely behind with one less point.

During the match, neither Pakistan nor New Zealand managed to score in the first half. However, New Zealand broke the deadlock with a field goal in the 35th minute. Pakistan responded with a goal from Abu Bakr during a penalty corner in the 43rd minute.

Both Pakistan and Japan have secured their places in the final match, scheduled for Saturday at 5:30pm (PKT) at the Azlan Shah Stadium in Ipoh, following their victories on Wednesday. Pakistan defeated Canada 5-4, while Japan emerged victorious against hosts Malaysia with a score of 2-1.

Pakistan has won three matches against Malaysia, South Korea, and Canada, with draws against Japan and New Zealand. Meanwhile, Japan, after their 3-1 win against Canada, have amassed four victories along with a draw.

Looking ahead, head coach Roelant Oltmans expressed optimism for Pakistan's performance in the tournament, anticipating an improved display from the team. Oltmans, with his extensive experience, has been involved with Pakistan's senior and junior teams since 2004, and had recently been engaged with the youth side.

In previous editions, Pakistan clinched the Azlan Shah Cup title thrice—in 1999, 2000, and 2003—and secured third place in the 2022 edition, also held in Ipoh. Malaysia holds the title of defending champions for this year's tournament.

