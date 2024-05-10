The Jinnah Gallery, established at Jinnah House Lahore, has been opened to the public. Divided into sections, it showcases the promotion of Islamic ideology from the pre-partition era to the inception of Pakistan, the intricate phases of the Pakistan Movement, and various stages of the establishment of Pakistan under the leadership of the founding father.

Jinnah House, a magnificent and prestigious building, was constructed in 1893. It was purchased by Quaid-e-Azam in 1943. After his demise, it was rented out to the Pakistan Army by Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah in 1950, and later, in 1959, she sold it to the Ministry of Defense, Government of Pakistan. In 1976, the building was officially named Jinnah House. Over the years, it has served as the official residence of senior officers/commanders in Lahore Garrison.

On May 9, 2023, some political extremists attacked Jinnah House, causing extensive damage to it. They shamelessly set fire to invaluable photographs of the father of the nation and mother of the nation, rare and precious artifacts, and items used by Quaid-e-Azam, including his sofa, piano, snooker table, and more. This malicious act inflicted severe damage to the structure of the building as well.

According to the organizers, Jinnah Gallery aims to narrate the story of our ancestors' struggle for the creation of Pakistan and preserve the dignified persona of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and the remarkable history of the nation for present and future generations.

Citizens who visited the gallery expressed that its establishment symbolizes the armed forces' unwavering commitment to defending the ideological and geographical boundaries of Pakistan, along with safeguarding national assets at all costs. They noted that the attack on May 9 by those dark forces, which violated the sanctity of the country's territory and disrespected the memorials of national heroes, including Jinnah House, revealed their destructive intentions to spread chaos and disrupt societal norms.

Furthermore, they emphasized that the creation of this magnificent Jinnah Gallery signifies a victory for constructive thinking over destructive ideologies. Jinnah House, now housing the Jinnah Library as well, stands as a testament to the Pakistani Army's dedication to promoting knowledge, patriotism, and progressive thinking among future generations to illuminate Pakistan's path towards a brighter future every passing day.