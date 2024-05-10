16 prisoners test positive for HIV in Peshawar's Central Jail

In Peshawar, a troubling situation has emerged at the Central Jail where 16 prisoners have tested positive for HIV following recent blood screenings. This development adds to the already dire conditions in the facility, described as "overcrowded and outdated".

According to Muhammad Waseem Khan, the Superintendent of Peshawar Central Jail, more than a dozen inmates have been diagnosed with HIV after undergoing blood tests. Khan mentioned that these individuals, identified as "drug addicts", had been segregated from other prisoners. Currently, the central jail houses around 3,400 inmates, as disclosed by the senior officer.

Efforts are underway to provide medical treatment and counseling sessions to the HIV-positive prisoners. However, concerns persist regarding the overall healthcare facilities, overcrowding, and outdated bail laws in Pakistani prisons, as highlighted by various surveys conducted by organizations advocating for prisoners’ welfare and human rights.

A report released by Human Rights Watch (HRW) in March 2023 shed light on the healthcare crisis in Pakistan's prisons, emphasizing the dire conditions faced by the 88,000 individuals comprising the prison population. Severe overcrowding, attributed to outdated bail laws, has led to cells meant for three people accommodating up to 15, exacerbating healthcare deficiencies and making inmates susceptible to communicable diseases.

The HRW report documented the experiences of 54 individuals, including former prisoners, women, juveniles, legal representatives, and advocacy groups, across Islamabad, Sindh, and Punjab. It underscored the vulnerability of women inmates due to societal attitudes, financial constraints, and family abandonment.

Patricia Gossman, Associate Asia Director at HRW, stressed the urgent need for systemic reforms within Pakistan's prison system. The organization called upon provincial and federal authorities to implement measures aligning healthcare standards with international norms, such as the Nelson Mandela Rules.